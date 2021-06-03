Nasdaq (NASDAQ:NDAQ) Sets New 52-Week High at $168.76

Shares of Nasdaq, Inc. (NASDAQ:NDAQ) hit a new 52-week high on Thursday . The stock traded as high as $168.76 and last traded at $168.56, with a volume of 7725 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $166.84.

NDAQ has been the subject of several analyst reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their target price on shares of Nasdaq from $160.00 to $164.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 13th. Oppenheimer upped their target price on shares of Nasdaq from $170.00 to $182.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 22nd. UBS Group upped their target price on shares of Nasdaq from $170.00 to $178.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, April 9th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell upped their target price on shares of Nasdaq from $147.00 to $164.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 20th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on shares of Nasdaq from $173.00 to $186.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 22nd. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. Nasdaq currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $156.43.

The firm has a market capitalization of $27.59 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.42, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.30 and a beta of 0.85. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $159.41. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86, a current ratio of 1.02 and a quick ratio of 1.02.

Nasdaq (NASDAQ:NDAQ) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, April 20th. The financial services provider reported $1.96 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.74 by $0.22. The company had revenue of $851.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $782.23 million. Nasdaq had a net margin of 17.33% and a return on equity of 18.04%. The firm’s revenue was up 21.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.50 earnings per share. Equities research analysts forecast that Nasdaq, Inc. will post 6.77 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 25th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 11th will be issued a dividend of $0.54 per share. This represents a $2.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.28%. This is a boost from Nasdaq’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.49. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 10th. Nasdaq’s dividend payout ratio is 31.72%.

In related news, EVP Bradley J. Peterson sold 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $144.58, for a total value of $144,580.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Michael R. Splinter sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $165.00, for a total transaction of $825,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 10,518 shares of company stock worth $1,708,686 over the last three months. 0.60% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Bollard Group LLC increased its holdings in shares of Nasdaq by 0.3% in the 1st quarter. Bollard Group LLC now owns 24,298 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $3,583,000 after acquiring an additional 75 shares during the period. Checchi Capital Advisers LLC increased its stake in Nasdaq by 3.6% during the 4th quarter. Checchi Capital Advisers LLC now owns 2,235 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $297,000 after buying an additional 78 shares during the period. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS increased its stake in Nasdaq by 0.6% during the 1st quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 14,427 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,127,000 after buying an additional 79 shares during the period. Greenwich Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in Nasdaq by 0.5% during the 4th quarter. Greenwich Wealth Management LLC now owns 16,446 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,183,000 after buying an additional 83 shares during the period. Finally, Corient Capital Partners LLC increased its stake in Nasdaq by 5.2% during the 1st quarter. Corient Capital Partners LLC now owns 1,809 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $267,000 after buying an additional 89 shares during the period. 73.83% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Nasdaq Company Profile (NASDAQ:NDAQ)

Nasdaq, Inc operates as a technology company that serves capital markets and other industries worldwide. It operates through four segments: Market Services, Corporate Platforms, Investment Intelligence, and Market Technology. The Market Services segment includes equity derivative trading and clearing, cash equity trading, fixed income and commodities trading and clearing, and trade management service businesses.

