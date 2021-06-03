National Australia Bank (OTCMKTS:NABZY) Shares Cross Above Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $0.00

National Australia Bank Limited (OTCMKTS:NABZY) crossed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $0.00 and traded as high as $10.68. National Australia Bank shares last traded at $10.48, with a volume of 221,985 shares changing hands.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on NABZY. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of National Australia Bank from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, April 16th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut shares of National Australia Bank from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, May 7th.

The company’s fifty day moving average is $10.31. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.16, a quick ratio of 1.20 and a current ratio of 1.20. The stock has a market cap of $58.76 billion, a PE ratio of 27.58, a PEG ratio of 0.68 and a beta of 1.09.

The company also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 9th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, May 20th will be issued a dividend of $0.4496 per share. This is a boost from National Australia Bank’s previous dividend of $0.38. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, May 19th. This represents a dividend yield of 4.39%. National Australia Bank’s dividend payout ratio is presently 118.42%.

National Australia Bank Company Profile (OTCMKTS:NABZY)

National Australia Bank Limited provides financial services to individuals and businesses in Australia, New Zealand, and internationally. It operates through Business and Private Banking, Personal Banking, Corporate and Institutional Banking, and New Zealand Banking segments. It operates through Business and Private Banking; Personal Banking; Corporate and Institutional Banking; New Zealand Banking; Corporate Functions and Other; and MLC Wealth segments.

