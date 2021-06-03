National Research (NASDAQ:NRC) Shares Pass Above 200-Day Moving Average of $0.00

National Research Co. (NASDAQ:NRC)’s stock price crossed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $0.00 and traded as high as $48.50. National Research shares last traded at $47.61, with a volume of 38,190 shares.

The firm has a market cap of $1.21 billion, a PE ratio of 35.27 and a beta of 0.62. The company has a quick ratio of 1.68, a current ratio of 1.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35. The business has a fifty day moving average of $48.29.

National Research (NASDAQ:NRC) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The company reported $0.36 earnings per share for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $35.46 million during the quarter. National Research had a net margin of 25.75% and a return on equity of 57.93%.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, April 27th. Investors of record on Monday, April 19th were paid a $0.12 dividend. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.01%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, April 16th.

In related news, major shareholder Amandla Mk Trust sold 1,233 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $51.14, for a total value of $63,055.62. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Insiders sold a total of 56,871 shares of company stock valued at $2,812,843 in the last ninety days. Company insiders own 4.20% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in NRC. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC lifted its position in National Research by 1.9% in the 1st quarter. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC now owns 3,398,439 shares of the company’s stock worth $159,150,000 after buying an additional 64,083 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its position in National Research by 207.4% in the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 43,046 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,840,000 after buying an additional 29,041 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in National Research by 2.9% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,018,297 shares of the company’s stock worth $43,532,000 after buying an additional 28,377 shares in the last quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio purchased a new stake in National Research in the 1st quarter worth approximately $1,163,000. Finally, Northern Trust Corp lifted its position in National Research by 13.5% in the 1st quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 198,806 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,310,000 after buying an additional 23,571 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 42.87% of the company’s stock.

National Research Company Profile (NASDAQ:NRC)

National Research Corporation provides analytics and insights that facilitate measurement and enhancement of the patient and employee experience in the United States and Canada. Its portfolio of subscription-based solutions provides actionable information and analysis to healthcare organizations across a range of mission-critical, constituent-related elements, including patient experience, service recovery, care transitions, health risk assessments, employee engagement, reputation management, and brand loyalty.

