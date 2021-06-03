National Storage Affiliates Trust (NYSE:NSA) Sets New 1-Year High at $47.14

National Storage Affiliates Trust (NYSE:NSA) reached a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Thursday . The company traded as high as $47.14 and last traded at $47.07, with a volume of 11364 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $46.93.

A number of analysts have issued reports on NSA shares. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of National Storage Affiliates Trust from $39.00 to $46.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 26th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on shares of National Storage Affiliates Trust from $45.00 to $52.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, May 27th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of National Storage Affiliates Trust from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, February 19th. Truist Securities boosted their target price on shares of National Storage Affiliates Trust from $36.00 to $40.00 in a research report on Monday, March 22nd. Finally, Truist boosted their target price on shares of National Storage Affiliates Trust from $36.00 to $40.00 in a research report on Monday, March 22nd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $43.43.

The company’s 50-day moving average is $43.54. The stock has a market cap of $3.60 billion, a P/E ratio of 75.94 and a beta of 0.36. The company has a quick ratio of 0.54, a current ratio of 0.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.42.

National Storage Affiliates Trust (NYSE:NSA) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 3rd. The real estate investment trust reported $0.19 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.45 by ($0.26). The company had revenue of $122.99 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $118.50 million. National Storage Affiliates Trust had a return on equity of 5.16% and a net margin of 13.93%. National Storage Affiliates Trust’s revenue for the quarter was up 18.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.40 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts expect that National Storage Affiliates Trust will post 1.94 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 30th. Investors of record on Tuesday, June 15th will be given a dividend of $0.38 per share. This represents a $1.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.23%. This is a boost from National Storage Affiliates Trust’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.35. The ex-dividend date is Monday, June 14th. National Storage Affiliates Trust’s dividend payout ratio is currently 81.87%.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. B&I Capital AG acquired a new position in National Storage Affiliates Trust in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $12,426,000. GWM Advisors LLC increased its position in National Storage Affiliates Trust by 8.3% in the 1st quarter. GWM Advisors LLC now owns 40,058 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,600,000 after acquiring an additional 3,082 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc. increased its position in National Storage Affiliates Trust by 15.7% in the 4th quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 119,358 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $4,300,000 after acquiring an additional 16,198 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp increased its position in National Storage Affiliates Trust by 13.8% in the 4th quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 1,219,662 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $43,946,000 after acquiring an additional 147,438 shares during the period. Finally, State of Alaska Department of Revenue increased its position in National Storage Affiliates Trust by 2.2% in the 1st quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 67,685 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $2,701,000 after acquiring an additional 1,450 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 81.67% of the company’s stock.

National Storage Affiliates Trust Company Profile (NYSE:NSA)

National Storage Affiliates Trust is a Maryland real estate investment trust focused on the ownership, operation and acquisition of self storage properties located within the top 100 metropolitan statistical areas throughout the United States. As of September 30, 2020, the Company held ownership interests in and operated 788 self storage properties located in 35 states and Puerto Rico with approximately 49.5 million rentable square feet.

