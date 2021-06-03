National Western Life Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:NWLI) Stock Position Raised by Victory Capital Management Inc.

Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of National Western Life Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:NWLI) by 21.2% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 5,561 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 974 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. owned 0.15% of National Western Life Group worth $1,385,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC increased its holdings in shares of National Western Life Group by 33.5% during the 1st quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 1,993 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $496,000 after acquiring an additional 500 shares during the last quarter. FARMERS & MERCHANTS TRUST Co OF LONG BEACH acquired a new position in shares of National Western Life Group during the 1st quarter valued at about $224,000. RK Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of National Western Life Group during the 1st quarter valued at about $13,007,000. FCA Corp TX increased its holdings in shares of National Western Life Group by 0.8% during the 4th quarter. FCA Corp TX now owns 10,654 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,200,000 after acquiring an additional 84 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. acquired a new position in shares of National Western Life Group during the 4th quarter valued at about $337,000. 81.38% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NWLI opened at $236.46 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $859.77 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.34 and a beta of 1.16. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $243.71. National Western Life Group, Inc. has a 12-month low of $168.85 and a 12-month high of $260.00.

National Western Life Group (NASDAQ:NWLI) last released its earnings results on Monday, May 10th. The financial services provider reported $17.57 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $230.38 million for the quarter. National Western Life Group had a return on equity of 6.48% and a net margin of 17.43%.

About National Western Life Group

National Western Life Group, Inc, through its subsidiary, National Western Life Insurance Company, operates as a stock life insurance company. It operates through Domestic Life Insurance, International Life Insurance, Annuities, and Acquired Businesses segments. The company provides life insurance products for the savings and protection needs of policyholders; and annuity contracts for the asset accumulation and retirement needs of contract holders.

