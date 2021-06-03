NativeCoin (N8V) Price Reaches $0.0763 on Exchanges

NativeCoin (CURRENCY:N8V) traded down 0.8% against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 22:00 PM E.T. on June 3rd. In the last week, NativeCoin has traded down 20.7% against the dollar. One NativeCoin coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0763 or 0.00000202 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. NativeCoin has a total market capitalization of $1.89 million and approximately $8.00 worth of NativeCoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Get NativeCoin alerts:

Algorand (ALGO) traded 2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.06 or 0.00002819 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded 3.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.02 or 0.00050363 BTC.

Theta Fuel (TFUEL) traded up 15.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00001089 BTC.

Elrond (EGLD) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $103.29 or 0.00273528 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded down 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $3.36 or 0.00008890 BTC.

Helium (HNT) traded 1.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $14.93 or 0.00039528 BTC.

Kava.io (KAVA) traded up 5.7% against the dollar and now trades at $4.80 or 0.00012716 BTC.

Ardor (ARDR) traded down 1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.23 or 0.00000602 BTC.

Wanchain (WAN) traded 1.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.91 or 0.00002412 BTC.

Divi (DIVI) traded 4.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0643 or 0.00000170 BTC.

NativeCoin Coin Profile

NativeCoin (CRYPTO:N8V) uses the hashing algorithm. NativeCoin’s total supply is 40,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 24,809,180 coins. NativeCoin’s official Twitter account is @n8vcoin and its Facebook page is accessible here . NativeCoin’s official website is www.n8vcoin.io . The Reddit community for NativeCoin is /r/wsxofficial and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “NativeCoin is a diverse cryptocurrency designed specifically for use in Tribal casinos and other Tribal enterprises (for example hotels, restaurants, gas stations, convenience stores, and shopping/food establishments inside casinos just to name a few). As more and more Tribes work to develop shopping centers, amusement/recreation centers, and entertainment venues, the need for a sovereign, secure, and liquid currency rises. NativeCoin is tailored to the emerging uses Tribes are creating in every sector of gaming and their other integrated Tribal enterprises. With NativeCoin, Tribes will not only be able to use, own, and invest in their own money supply but will also have the ability to host online gaming portals. Gaming on this scale translates to tens of millions of gaming enthusiasts who will be able to reach Tribal casinos which were previously unavailable to them. “

Buying and Selling NativeCoin

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as NativeCoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade NativeCoin should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase NativeCoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for NativeCoin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for NativeCoin and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.