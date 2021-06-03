Navcoin Price Reaches $0.32 on Top Exchanges (NAV)

Navcoin (CURRENCY:NAV) traded up 5.6% against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 17:00 PM E.T. on June 3rd. Over the last seven days, Navcoin has traded down 0.7% against the dollar. One Navcoin coin can now be bought for about $0.32 or 0.00000821 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Navcoin has a market capitalization of $22.88 million and $200,658.00 worth of Navcoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Bitcoin Diamond (BCD) traded 0.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.78 or 0.00007127 BTC.

Stratis (STRAX) traded up 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $1.62 or 0.00004172 BTC.

DeepOnion (ONION) traded up 20.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.40 or 0.00001038 BTC.

Sint-Truidense Voetbalvereniging Fan Token (STV) traded 5.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $23.38 or 0.00060054 BTC.

CloakCoin (CLOAK) traded 2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.80 or 0.00002052 BTC.

Stealth (XST) traded 4.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.10 or 0.00000267 BTC.

Bitcoin Plus (XBC) traded up 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $18.50 or 0.00047520 BTC.

BlitzPredict (XBP) traded 6.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0021 or 0.00000004 BTC.

MU DANK (DANK) traded up 5.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0329 or 0.00000084 BTC.

BlitzPick (XBP) traded up 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0015 or 0.00000004 BTC.

Navcoin Coin Profile

NAV is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the X13 hashing algorithm. Its launch date was June 2nd, 2014. Navcoin’s total supply is 71,539,920 coins. The official website for Navcoin is www.navcoin.org . Navcoin’s official Twitter account is @NavCoin and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Navcoin is /r/NavCoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official message board for Navcoin is medium.com/nav-coin

According to CryptoCompare, “NavCoin (NAV) is a privacy-driven PoW/PoS hybrid cryptocurrency. NAV uses the x13 hashing algorithm. NavCoin's encryption software disconnects and randomises the transaction data, removing it even from an IP address. NavCoin uses a subchain to process anonymous transactions. “

Buying and Selling Navcoin

