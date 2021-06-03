nCino (NASDAQ:NCNO) Announces Quarterly Earnings Results

nCino (NASDAQ:NCNO) posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday. The company reported ($0.04) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.05) by $0.01, MarketWatch Earnings reports. The firm had revenue of $62.36 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $59.36 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted ($0.04) EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 39.5% compared to the same quarter last year.

Shares of NCNO traded down $0.68 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $60.86. The stock had a trading volume of 48,077 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,167,995. The company has a current ratio of 3.82, a quick ratio of 3.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04. nCino has a 52 week low of $48.00 and a 52 week high of $103.95. The company’s 50-day moving average is $63.28. The company has a market cap of $5.74 billion and a P/E ratio of -186.58.

In related news, CEO Pierre Naude sold 335,750 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $67.74, for a total value of $22,743,705.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 1,308,327 shares in the company, valued at approximately $88,626,070.98. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, Director Jeffrey W. Lunsford sold 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $64.03, for a total transaction of $128,060.00. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 404,171 shares of company stock valued at $27,500,036.

Several research analysts have issued reports on the company. Gabelli raised nCino from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, May 14th. Robert W. Baird assumed coverage on nCino in a report on Wednesday, February 17th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $85.00 price objective on the stock. Needham & Company LLC reduced their price objective on nCino from $85.00 to $80.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Zacks Investment Research raised nCino from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 21st. Finally, Barclays reduced their price objective on nCino from $92.00 to $75.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, March 29th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $86.00.

About nCino

nCino, Inc, a software-as-a-service company, provides cloud-based software applications for financial institutions in the United States and internationally. Its nCino Bank Operating System, a tenant cloud platform, which digitizes, automates, and streamlines complex processes and workflow; and utilizes data analytics and artificial intelligence and machine learning (AI/ML) to enable financial institutions to onboard new clients, make loans and manage the entire loan life cycle, open deposit and other accounts, and manage regulatory compliance.

