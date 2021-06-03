Needham & Company LLC Trims Guidewire Software (NYSE:GWRE) Target Price to $120.00

Guidewire Software (NYSE:GWRE) had its price target lowered by equities researchers at Needham & Company LLC from $125.00 to $120.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday, Benzinga reports. The firm presently has a “buy” rating on the technology company’s stock. Needham & Company LLC’s price target would suggest a potential upside of 22.59% from the stock’s current price.

A number of other equities research analysts also recently issued reports on the company. Zacks Investment Research raised Guidewire Software from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $106.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, March 10th. Citigroup decreased their price target on Guidewire Software from $120.00 to $110.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, March 5th. DA Davidson restated a “buy” rating on shares of Guidewire Software in a research report on Wednesday, May 5th. Guggenheim restated a “hold” rating on shares of Guidewire Software in a research report on Thursday, April 22nd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their target price on Guidewire Software from $150.00 to $140.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Guidewire Software presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $123.56.

GWRE opened at $97.89 on Thursday. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $100.88. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.20 billion, a P/E ratio of -391.56 and a beta of 1.29. Guidewire Software has a fifty-two week low of $91.76 and a fifty-two week high of $134.21. The company has a quick ratio of 6.50, a current ratio of 6.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20.

Guidewire Software (NYSE:GWRE) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, June 1st. The technology company reported ($0.16) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.24) by $0.08. The business had revenue of $164.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $158.18 million. Guidewire Software had a negative net margin of 2.77% and a positive return on equity of 0.53%. Guidewire Software’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.09 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Guidewire Software will post -0.9 EPS for the current year.

In other Guidewire Software news, Director Marcus Ryu sold 5,273 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $101.94, for a total value of $537,529.62. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 23,179 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,362,867.26. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, COO Priscilla Hung sold 3,288 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $101.96, for a total transaction of $335,244.48. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 6,824 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $695,775.04. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 19,312 shares of company stock valued at $2,008,962. Insiders own 0.12% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. bought a new stake in Guidewire Software in the second quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. acquired a new stake in Guidewire Software during the 2nd quarter worth about $26,000. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. raised its position in shares of Guidewire Software by 678.1% in the 2nd quarter. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 249 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 217 shares in the last quarter. Tompkins Financial Corp acquired a new position in shares of Guidewire Software in the 4th quarter valued at about $29,000. Finally, Bremer Bank National Association bought a new stake in shares of Guidewire Software during the 1st quarter valued at about $29,000.

Guidewire Software, Inc provides software products for property and casualty insurers worldwide. The company offers Guidewire InsuranceSuite comprising Guidewire PolicyCenter, BillingCenter, and ClaimCenter applications. It also provides Guidewire InsuranceNow, a cloud-based platform, which offers policy, billing, and claims management functionality to insurers.

