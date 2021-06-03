NeoGames (NASDAQ:NGMS) Shares Gap Up to $62.65

NeoGames S.A. (NASDAQ:NGMS) shares gapped up before the market opened on Thursday . The stock had previously closed at $62.65, but opened at $65.75. NeoGames shares last traded at $63.13, with a volume of 3,159 shares changing hands.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on the company. Truist Securities raised their target price on NeoGames from $42.00 to $53.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, May 17th. Zacks Investment Research cut NeoGames from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, May 7th. Finally, Truist upped their target price on NeoGames from $42.00 to $53.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, May 17th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. NeoGames has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $43.20.

The business has a 50-day moving average price of $44.71. The company has a market capitalization of $1.28 billion and a P/E ratio of 157.74. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20, a current ratio of 2.41 and a quick ratio of 5.64.

NeoGames (NASDAQ:NGMS) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, May 13th. The company reported $0.15 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.09 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $13.35 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $12.25 million. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that NeoGames S.A. will post 0.51 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Federated Hermes Inc. purchased a new stake in NeoGames during the fourth quarter worth $19,945,000. Park West Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in NeoGames during the fourth quarter valued at $17,285,000. Oak Ridge Investments LLC acquired a new stake in NeoGames during the first quarter valued at $15,701,000. Parian Global Management LP acquired a new stake in NeoGames during the fourth quarter valued at $11,049,000. Finally, AWM Investment Company Inc. acquired a new stake in NeoGames during the fourth quarter valued at $10,447,000. 20.00% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NeoGames Company Profile (NASDAQ:NGMS)

NeoGames SA provides a suite of iLottery technology solutions worldwide. The company offers various technology platforms, a range of value-added services, and a game studio that provides a portfolio of draw based games and instant tickets through personal computers, smartphones, and handheld devices.

