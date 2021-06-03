NeoGenomics (NASDAQ:NEO) Shares Gap Up to $40.25

NeoGenomics, Inc. (NASDAQ:NEO)’s share price gapped up prior to trading on Thursday . The stock had previously closed at $40.25, but opened at $41.27. NeoGenomics shares last traded at $40.26, with a volume of 369 shares changing hands.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on NEO shares. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of NeoGenomics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 28th. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $65.00 target price on shares of NeoGenomics in a report on Friday, April 16th. Raymond James reissued a “market perform” rating on shares of NeoGenomics in a research note on Wednesday, March 3rd. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of NeoGenomics from $46.00 to $64.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 25th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on shares of NeoGenomics in a research note on Thursday. They issued a “buy” rating and a $55.00 price objective on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $50.46.

The company has a market cap of $4.71 billion, a P/E ratio of -496.00 and a beta of 0.68. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $44.73. The company has a quick ratio of 13.60, a current ratio of 13.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63.

NeoGenomics (NASDAQ:NEO) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The medical research company reported ($0.04) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.01 by ($0.05). The company had revenue of $115.30 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $112.17 million. NeoGenomics had a positive return on equity of 0.83% and a negative net margin of 2.42%. NeoGenomics’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.07) earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts forecast that NeoGenomics, Inc. will post -0.33 EPS for the current year.

In related news, insider Robert J. Shovlin sold 130,604 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $39.31, for a total value of $5,134,043.24. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 249,914 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,824,119.34. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. 4.70% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Kestra Advisory Services LLC purchased a new position in NeoGenomics in the 4th quarter valued at about $386,000. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC purchased a new position in NeoGenomics in the 4th quarter valued at about $260,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in NeoGenomics by 398.3% in the 4th quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 18,688 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $1,006,000 after purchasing an additional 14,938 shares in the last quarter. IFP Advisors Inc lifted its holdings in NeoGenomics by 302.7% in the 4th quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 3,169 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $170,000 after purchasing an additional 2,382 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Dupont Capital Management Corp lifted its holdings in NeoGenomics by 47.2% in the 4th quarter. Dupont Capital Management Corp now owns 17,018 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $916,000 after purchasing an additional 5,457 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.82% of the company’s stock.

NeoGenomics Company Profile (NASDAQ:NEO)

NeoGenomics, Inc operates a network of cancer-focused testing laboratories in the United States, Europe, and Asia. It operates in two segments, Clinical Services and Pharma Services. The company offers testing services to hospitals, reference labs, pathologists, oncologists, clinicians, pharmaceutical firms, and researchers It provides cytogenetics testing services to study normal and abnormal chromosomes and their relationship to diseases; fluorescence in-situ hybridization testing services that focus on detecting and locating the presence or absence of specific DNA sequences and genes on chromosomes; flow cytometry testing services to measure the characteristics of cell populations; and immunohistochemistry and digital imaging testing services to localize cellular proteins in tissue section, as well as to allow clients to visualize scanned slides, and perform quantitative analysis for various stains.

