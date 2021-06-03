NeoPhotonics (NYSE:NPTN) Shares Gap Up to $10.26

NeoPhotonics Co. (NYSE:NPTN)’s share price gapped up prior to trading on Thursday . The stock had previously closed at $10.26, but opened at $10.49. NeoPhotonics shares last traded at $10.54, with a volume of 16,825 shares traded.

NPTN has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. TheStreet downgraded shares of NeoPhotonics from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Thursday, April 1st. Piper Sandler reiterated a “neutral” rating and set a $13.00 price target on shares of NeoPhotonics in a research report on Thursday, February 25th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of NeoPhotonics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 5th. Northland Securities reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $18.00 price target on shares of NeoPhotonics in a research report on Monday, February 22nd. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities upgraded shares of NeoPhotonics from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 24th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $12.81.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17, a quick ratio of 2.28 and a current ratio of 2.91. The stock has a market cap of $536.40 million, a PE ratio of -23.86 and a beta of 0.98. The company has a fifty day moving average of $10.70.

NeoPhotonics (NYSE:NPTN) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The semiconductor company reported ($0.21) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.23) by $0.02. NeoPhotonics had a negative return on equity of 6.65% and a negative net margin of 6.38%. The company had revenue of $60.93 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $59.93 million. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that NeoPhotonics Co. will post -0.61 EPS for the current year.

In other NeoPhotonics news, Director Michael J. Sophie sold 17,586 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $12.70, for a total transaction of $223,342.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 25,326 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $321,640.20. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Bandel L. Carano sold 7,407 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.26, for a total value of $75,995.82. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 18,261 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $187,357.86. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 197,178 shares of company stock valued at $2,088,234 in the last ninety days. 5.30% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Squarepoint Ops LLC raised its position in shares of NeoPhotonics by 7.4% in the 1st quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 64,560 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $771,000 after purchasing an additional 4,443 shares during the last quarter. State of Wisconsin Investment Board increased its holdings in NeoPhotonics by 3.8% in the 1st quarter. State of Wisconsin Investment Board now owns 379,364 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $4,533,000 after buying an additional 14,000 shares in the last quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC bought a new stake in NeoPhotonics in the 1st quarter worth about $137,000. Truvestments Capital LLC increased its holdings in NeoPhotonics by 94.1% in the 1st quarter. Truvestments Capital LLC now owns 8,404 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $100,000 after buying an additional 4,075 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bronson Point Management LLC bought a new stake in NeoPhotonics in the 1st quarter worth about $179,000. 83.82% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About NeoPhotonics (NYSE:NPTN)

NeoPhotonics Corporation develops, manufactures, and sells optoelectronic products that transmit and receive high speed digital optical signals for cloud and hyperscale data center internet content provider and telecom networks worldwide. It offers high speed products, including transmitter, receiver, and switching products for 400G and optical transmission applications over distances of 2 to 2,000 kilometers; ultra-narrow linewidth tunable lasers that generate ultra-pure wavelength or color for coherent transmission; and integrated coherent receivers (ICRs) that decode the phase and polarization encoded coherent optical signals.

