Nerva Price Down 13.6% This Week (XNV)

Nerva (CURRENCY:XNV) traded 0.7% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 23:00 PM Eastern on June 3rd. Over the last seven days, Nerva has traded down 13.6% against the U.S. dollar. Nerva has a total market cap of $822,177.60 and approximately $57.00 worth of Nerva was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Nerva coin can now be purchased for about $0.0483 or 0.00000128 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get Nerva alerts:

Tether (USDT) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002650 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 2.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.99 or 0.00002626 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 6.4% against the dollar and now trades at $25.40 or 0.00067243 BTC.

USD Coin (USDC) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002649 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded up 11.5% against the dollar and now trades at $118.79 or 0.00314459 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $29.94 or 0.00079246 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 5.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.70 or 0.00004502 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 20.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $9.58 or 0.00025356 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002650 BTC.

HEX (HEX) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0526 or 0.00000139 BTC.

Nerva Coin Profile

Nerva (XNV) is a coin. Nerva’s total supply is 17,017,723 coins. The official website for Nerva is getnerva.org . Nerva’s official Twitter account is @NervaCurrency and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Nerva is /r/Nerva and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

Nerva Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Nerva directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Nerva should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Nerva using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Nerva Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Nerva and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.