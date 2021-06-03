Nervos Network One Day Trading Volume Tops $154.14 Million (CKB)

Nervos Network (CURRENCY:CKB) traded up 8.9% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 21:00 PM ET on June 3rd. Nervos Network has a market capitalization of $517.57 million and $154.14 million worth of Nervos Network was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Nervos Network coin can now be bought for about $0.0195 or 0.00000052 BTC on major exchanges. During the last week, Nervos Network has traded up 23.8% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $37,852.50 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Ethereum (ETH) traded up 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $2,730.29 or 0.07212966 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.38 or 0.00001000 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded 0.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $686.03 or 0.01812371 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $182.82 or 0.00482988 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded 1.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $66.49 or 0.00175652 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded up 4.2% against the dollar and now trades at $298.88 or 0.00789601 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $179.36 or 0.00473826 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $2.85 or 0.00007539 BTC.

Zcash (ZEC) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $162.39 or 0.00429000 BTC.

Nervos Network Profile

Nervos Network (CRYPTO:CKB) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Eaglesong hashing algorithm. It was first traded on November 15th, 2019. Nervos Network’s total supply is 32,343,662,508 coins and its circulating supply is 26,549,554,105 coins. Nervos Network’s official message board is medium.com/nervosnetwork . The Reddit community for Nervos Network is https://reddit.com/r/NervosNetwork and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Nervos Network’s official Twitter account is @NervosNetwork and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for Nervos Network is nervos.org

According to CryptoCompare, “The Nervos Network is an open-source public blockchain ecosystem and collection of protocols designed to solve the biggest challenges facing blockchains like Bitcoin and Ethereum today. The Nervos CKB (Common Knowledge Base) is the layer 1, proof of work public blockchain protocol of the Nervos Network. It allows any crypto-asset to be stored with the security, immutability and permissionless nature of Bitcoin while enabling smart contracts, layer 2 scaling and captures the total network value through its “store of value” crypto-economic design and native token, the CKByte. “

Buying and Selling Nervos Network

