Nestlé S.A. (OTCMKTS:NSRGY) Receives Average Rating of “Buy” from Analysts

Nestlé S.A. (OTCMKTS:NSRGY) has received an average rating of “Buy” from the fifteen ratings firms that are presently covering the firm, Marketbeat.com reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, five have issued a hold recommendation and nine have assigned a buy recommendation to the company.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on NSRGY shares. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Nestlé from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 27th. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “sector perform” rating on shares of Nestlé in a research report on Friday, April 23rd. Barclays reiterated an “overweight” rating on shares of Nestlé in a report on Friday, April 23rd. AlphaValue upgraded Nestlé to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 2nd. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Nestlé in a report on Friday, February 19th.

Shares of NSRGY opened at $123.95 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $356.98 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.61, a PEG ratio of 3.44 and a beta of 0.37. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $118.71. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60, a quick ratio of 0.60 and a current ratio of 0.86. Nestlé has a twelve month low of $104.50 and a twelve month high of $125.24.

The business also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Thursday, May 27th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, April 20th were paid a $3.0658 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, April 19th. This represents a dividend yield of 2.62%. Nestlé’s payout ratio is 56.12%.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of NSRGY. First Manhattan Co. acquired a new stake in Nestlé during the first quarter worth $451,949,000. Cullen Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Nestlé during the first quarter worth $43,758,000. Fisher Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Nestlé by 3.9% during the first quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 4,344,939 shares of the company’s stock valued at $486,316,000 after acquiring an additional 162,664 shares during the period. Douglas Lane & Associates LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Nestlé by 6.2% during the first quarter. Douglas Lane & Associates LLC now owns 664,293 shares of the company’s stock valued at $74,352,000 after acquiring an additional 38,528 shares during the period. Finally, Alta Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Nestlé by 100.7% during the first quarter. Alta Capital Management LLC now owns 37,386 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,168,000 after acquiring an additional 18,758 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 1.13% of the company’s stock.

Nestlé Company Profile

NestlÃ© SA, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a food and beverage company. The company operates through Zone Europe, Middle East and North Africa; Zone Americas; Zone Asia, Oceania and sub-Saharan Africa; and NestlÃ© Waters segments. It offers baby foods under the Cerelac, Gerber, and NaturNes brands; bottled water under the NestlÃ© Pure Life, Perrier, Poland Spring, and S.Pellegrino brands; cereals under the Fitness, Nesquik, cheerios, and Lion Cereals brands; and chocolate and confectionery products under the KitKat, Nestle L'atelier, Nestle Toll House, Milkybar, Smarties, Quality Street, Aero, Garoto, Orion, and Cailler brands.

