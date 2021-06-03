NetApp (NASDAQ:NTAP) Announces Earnings Results

NetApp (NASDAQ:NTAP) released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday. The data storage provider reported $1.17 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.12 by $0.05, MarketWatch Earnings reports. The business had revenue of $1.56 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.50 billion. NetApp had a return on equity of 220.25% and a net margin of 10.59%. The business’s revenue was up 11.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.19 EPS.

NTAP traded up $1.62 during trading on Thursday, hitting $78.68. 203,844 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,818,125. NetApp has a 1 year low of $39.96 and a 1 year high of $80.66. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $76.06. The stock has a market capitalization of $17.51 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.03, a P/E/G ratio of 2.31 and a beta of 1.29. The company has a current ratio of 1.68, a quick ratio of 1.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.51.

NTAP has been the topic of several recent research reports. Credit Suisse Group upped their price target on shares of NetApp from $80.00 to $90.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price target on NetApp from $60.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 25th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Longbow Research raised NetApp from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 19th. OTR Global raised shares of NetApp from a “mixed” rating to a “positive” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 29th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on shares of NetApp from $65.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $69.37.

NetApp, Inc provides software, systems, and services to manage and share data on-premises, and private and public clouds worldwide. The company offers cloud data services, including NetApp Cloud Volumes Service for AWS, NetApp Cloud Sync, NetApp Cloud Tiering, NetApp Global File Cache, NetApp SaaS Backup, NetApp Cloud Manager, NetApp Fabric Orchestrator, and NetApp Cloud Insights.

