NetApp (NASDAQ:NTAP) Given New $76.00 Price Target at Wedbush

NetApp (NASDAQ:NTAP) had its price target hoisted by stock analysts at Wedbush from $70.00 to $76.00 in a research report issued on Thursday, The Fly reports. The firm currently has a “neutral” rating on the data storage provider’s stock. Wedbush’s target price points to a potential downside of 1.38% from the company’s previous close.

NTAP has been the topic of a number of other reports. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price target on shares of NetApp from $60.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 25th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Zacks Investment Research raised NetApp from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $82.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Tuesday, May 18th. William Blair reiterated a “market perform” rating on shares of NetApp in a research note on Thursday, February 25th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on shares of NetApp from $65.00 to $75.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday. Finally, Longbow Research raised shares of NetApp from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 19th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $68.47.

NetApp stock opened at $77.06 on Thursday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $76.06. The company has a quick ratio of 1.64, a current ratio of 1.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.51. NetApp has a 1 year low of $39.96 and a 1 year high of $80.66. The stock has a market cap of $17.15 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.19, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.31 and a beta of 1.29.

NetApp (NASDAQ:NTAP) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, June 1st. The data storage provider reported $1.17 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.12 by $0.05. NetApp had a return on equity of 220.25% and a net margin of 10.59%. The company had revenue of $1.56 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.50 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.19 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 11.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that NetApp will post 3.28 earnings per share for the current year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of NTAP. Shelton Capital Management purchased a new position in NetApp in the first quarter worth $25,000. Hoey Investments Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of NetApp during the 4th quarter worth $25,000. Hexavest Inc. acquired a new position in shares of NetApp during the 2nd quarter worth $26,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of NetApp by 87.5% in the 1st quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 662 shares of the data storage provider’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 309 shares in the last quarter. Finally, CWM LLC lifted its stake in shares of NetApp by 82.8% in the third quarter. CWM LLC now owns 649 shares of the data storage provider’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 294 shares during the period. 90.84% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NetApp Company Profile

NetApp, Inc provides software, systems, and services to manage and share data on-premises, and private and public clouds worldwide. The company offers cloud data services, including NetApp Cloud Volumes Service for AWS, NetApp Cloud Sync, NetApp Cloud Tiering, NetApp Global File Cache, NetApp SaaS Backup, NetApp Cloud Manager, NetApp Fabric Orchestrator, and NetApp Cloud Insights.

