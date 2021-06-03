NetApp (NASDAQ:NTAP) Stock Price Up 2.9% Following Better-Than-Expected Earnings

Shares of NetApp, Inc. (NASDAQ:NTAP) rose 2.9% on Thursday following a stronger than expected earnings report. The company traded as high as $79.66 and last traded at $79.26. Approximately 27,990 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 98% from the average daily volume of 1,818,125 shares. The stock had previously closed at $77.06.

The data storage provider reported $1.17 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.12 by $0.05. NetApp had a net margin of 10.59% and a return on equity of 220.25%. The business had revenue of $1.56 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.50 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.19 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 11.0% on a year-over-year basis.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on NTAP shares. Cowen lifted their price objective on shares of NetApp from $68.00 to $76.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Thursday. OTR Global upgraded shares of NetApp from a “mixed” rating to a “positive” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 29th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on shares of NetApp from $90.00 to $92.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 8th. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price target on shares of NetApp from $60.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 25th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price target on shares of NetApp from $64.00 to $77.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $69.26.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of NetApp in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $1,393,000. B. Metzler seel. Sohn & Co. Holding AG lifted its holdings in NetApp by 88.4% in the 1st quarter. B. Metzler seel. Sohn & Co. Holding AG now owns 17,686 shares of the data storage provider’s stock worth $1,285,000 after purchasing an additional 8,300 shares during the last quarter. Paradiem LLC lifted its holdings in NetApp by 5.8% in the 1st quarter. Paradiem LLC now owns 63,291 shares of the data storage provider’s stock worth $4,771,000 after purchasing an additional 3,466 shares during the last quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC lifted its holdings in NetApp by 217.5% in the 1st quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 127,213 shares of the data storage provider’s stock worth $9,245,000 after purchasing an additional 87,146 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Paloma Partners Management Co acquired a new stake in NetApp in the 1st quarter worth approximately $981,000. 90.84% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

The business has a fifty day moving average of $76.06. The company has a quick ratio of 1.64, a current ratio of 1.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.51. The company has a market cap of $17.64 billion, a PE ratio of 29.19, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.31 and a beta of 1.29.

About NetApp (NASDAQ:NTAP)

NetApp, Inc provides software, systems, and services to manage and share data on-premises, and private and public clouds worldwide. The company offers cloud data services, including NetApp Cloud Volumes Service for AWS, NetApp Cloud Sync, NetApp Cloud Tiering, NetApp Global File Cache, NetApp SaaS Backup, NetApp Cloud Manager, NetApp Fabric Orchestrator, and NetApp Cloud Insights.

