NeuroPace (NASDAQ:NPCE) PT Raised to $30.00 at SVB Leerink

NeuroPace (NASDAQ:NPCE) had its price target increased by research analysts at SVB Leerink from $25.00 to $30.00 in a research note issued on Thursday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage presently has an “outperform” rating on the stock. SVB Leerink’s target price would indicate a potential upside of 36.24% from the stock’s previous close.

Other equities research analysts also recently issued research reports about the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. assumed coverage on shares of NeuroPace in a research report on Monday, May 17th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $27.00 price objective for the company. Wells Fargo & Company assumed coverage on shares of NeuroPace in a research report on Monday, May 17th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $25.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Morgan Stanley assumed coverage on shares of NeuroPace in a research report on Monday, May 17th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $26.00 price objective for the company.

NASDAQ:NPCE traded down $0.47 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $22.02. The company had a trading volume of 2,350 shares, compared to its average volume of 166,441. NeuroPace has a 52 week low of $18.24 and a 52 week high of $27.38.

In related news, major shareholder Orbimed Advisors Llc purchased 235,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 21st. The shares were acquired at an average price of $17.00 per share, for a total transaction of $3,995,000.00. Following the purchase, the insider now directly owns 588,235 shares in the company, valued at $9,999,995. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link . Also, General Counsel Irina Ridley purchased 2,352 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 21st. The stock was bought at an average price of $17.00 per share, for a total transaction of $39,984.00. Following the purchase, the general counsel now owns 2,352 shares in the company, valued at $39,984. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . In the last 90 days, insiders have purchased 287,352 shares of company stock worth $4,884,984.

NeuroPace Company Profile

NeuroPace, Inc operates as a medical device company in the United States. The company develops and sells RNS system, a brain-responsive neuromodulation system for treating medically refractory focal epilepsy by delivering personalized real-time treatment at the seizure source. Its RNS system also records continuous brain activity data and enables clinicians to monitor patients in person and remotely.

