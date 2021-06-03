Neutrino USD (USDN) Price Hits $1.00 on Exchanges

Neutrino USD (CURRENCY:USDN) traded up 0% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 22:00 PM Eastern on June 3rd. Neutrino USD has a total market capitalization of $340.83 million and approximately $24.95 million worth of Neutrino USD was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last seven days, Neutrino USD has traded 2.1% higher against the U.S. dollar. One Neutrino USD coin can now be purchased for about $1.00 or 0.00002654 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get Neutrino USD alerts:

Tether (USDT) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002651 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.99 or 0.00002626 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 3.6% against the dollar and now trades at $25.39 or 0.00067229 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 12% higher against the dollar and now trades at $118.19 or 0.00312980 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 33.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $93.49 or 0.00247562 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded down 8.3% against the dollar and now trades at $431.79 or 0.01143422 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded down 4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 1.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.36 or 0.00003598 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded up 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $37,734.84 or 0.99924550 BTC.

THORChain (RUNE) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $12.40 or 0.00032826 BTC.

Neutrino USD Coin Profile

Neutrino USD’s genesis date was November 22nd, 2019. Neutrino USD’s total supply is 340,107,750 coins and its circulating supply is 340,107,196 coins. Neutrino USD’s official Twitter account is @neutrino_proto and its Facebook page is accessible here . Neutrino USD’s official website is beta.neutrino.at . Neutrino USD’s official message board is medium.com/@neutrinoteam

According to CryptoCompare, “Neutrino USD (USDN) is an algorithmic crypto-collateralized stablecoin pegged to the US dollar. All operations involving USDN, such as issuance, collateralization, staking and reward payouts, are fully transparent and governed by a smart contract. “

Neutrino USD Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Neutrino USD directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Neutrino USD should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Neutrino USD using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Neutrino USD Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Neutrino USD and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.