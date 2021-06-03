New Oriental Education & Technology Group (NYSE:EDU) Hits New 52-Week Low at $7.73

New Oriental Education & Technology Group Inc. (NYSE:EDU) shares hit a new 52-week low on Thursday . The stock traded as low as $7.73 and last traded at $9.04, with a volume of 1983439 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $10.60.

Several brokerages have weighed in on EDU. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell raised their target price on shares of New Oriental Education & Technology Group from $19.80 to $21.50 in a research note on Wednesday, April 21st. HSBC lowered their target price on shares of New Oriental Education & Technology Group from $18.70 to $18.10 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, May 18th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of New Oriental Education & Technology Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 11th. CLSA assumed coverage on shares of New Oriental Education & Technology Group in a report on Thursday, April 15th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $18.70 price target for the company. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group cut shares of New Oriental Education & Technology Group from a “conviction-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 25th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. New Oriental Education & Technology Group presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $89.99.

The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $13.78. The firm has a market capitalization of $15.79 billion, a PE ratio of 40.21 and a beta of 0.92.

New Oriental Education & Technology Group (NYSE:EDU) last issued its earnings results on Monday, April 19th. The company reported $0.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.07 by $0.03. New Oriental Education & Technology Group had a net margin of 10.18% and a return on equity of 9.90%. The firm had revenue of $1.19 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.13 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.09 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 29.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts expect that New Oriental Education & Technology Group Inc. will post 0.28 EPS for the current year.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. International Assets Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in New Oriental Education & Technology Group during the fourth quarter valued at $29,000. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC grew its position in New Oriental Education & Technology Group by 8.2% during the fourth quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 1,712 shares of the company’s stock valued at $318,000 after buying an additional 130 shares during the period. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank grew its position in New Oriental Education & Technology Group by 2.6% during the fourth quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 99,156 shares of the company’s stock valued at $18,424,000 after buying an additional 2,522 shares during the period. Comerica Bank grew its position in New Oriental Education & Technology Group by 9.7% during the fourth quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 11,662 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,972,000 after buying an additional 1,034 shares during the period. Finally, Royal London Asset Management Ltd. grew its position in New Oriental Education & Technology Group by 11.8% during the fourth quarter. Royal London Asset Management Ltd. now owns 4,705 shares of the company’s stock valued at $875,000 after buying an additional 496 shares during the period. 74.16% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

New Oriental Education & Technology Group Company Profile (NYSE:EDU)

New Oriental Education & Technology Group Inc provides private educational services under the New Oriental brand in the People's Republic of China. It operates through K-12 AST, Test Preparation and Other Courses; and Others segments. The company offers test preparation courses to students taking language and entrance exams used by educational institutions in the United States, the People's Republic of China, and the Commonwealth countries; and after-school tutoring courses for middle and high school students to enhance their exam scores, as well as for children to teach English.

