Newmont Co. (NYSE:NEM) Shares Acquired by Russell Investments Group Ltd.

Russell Investments Group Ltd. grew its stake in Newmont Co. (NYSE:NEM) by 11.5% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 1,081,401 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after purchasing an additional 111,206 shares during the quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. owned approximately 0.13% of Newmont worth $65,062,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Livingston Group Asset Management CO operating as Southport Capital Management acquired a new stake in shares of Newmont in the 1st quarter valued at about $1,300,000. Van ECK Associates Corp raised its stake in shares of Newmont by 5.9% in the 4th quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 38,024,490 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $2,277,287,000 after purchasing an additional 2,105,656 shares in the last quarter. Krilogy Financial LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Newmont in the 1st quarter valued at about $1,651,000. RWC Asset Management LLP raised its stake in shares of Newmont by 9.9% in the 4th quarter. RWC Asset Management LLP now owns 2,119,922 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $126,869,000 after purchasing an additional 190,779 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank raised its stake in shares of Newmont by 1.3% in the 1st quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 424,026 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $25,556,000 after purchasing an additional 5,414 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 78.56% of the company’s stock.

Get Newmont alerts:

In related news, EVP Stephen P. Gottesfeld sold 4,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $57.72, for a total value of $230,880.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 117,140 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,761,320.80. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Blake Rhodes sold 3,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $75.00, for a total transaction of $225,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 51,311 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,848,325. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 52,862 shares of company stock valued at $3,486,801. Company insiders own 0.12% of the company’s stock.

Newmont stock opened at $72.70 on Thursday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $66.58. The company has a quick ratio of 2.12, a current ratio of 2.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23. The company has a market capitalization of $58.24 billion, a PE ratio of 22.79 and a beta of 0.28. Newmont Co. has a 12-month low of $52.33 and a 12-month high of $75.31.

Newmont (NYSE:NEM) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 29th. The basic materials company reported $0.74 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.75 by ($0.01). Newmont had a net margin of 21.77% and a return on equity of 10.18%. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Newmont Co. will post 3.31 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 17th. Investors of record on Thursday, June 3rd will be paid a dividend of $0.55 per share. This represents a $2.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.03%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, June 2nd. Newmont’s dividend payout ratio is presently 82.71%.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on NEM shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price objective on shares of Newmont from $83.00 to $75.00 in a research note on Tuesday, April 27th. National Bank Financial reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of Newmont in a research note on Friday, April 23rd. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Newmont from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $71.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Monday, May 10th. Jefferies Financial Group increased their price objective on shares of Newmont from $53.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, May 17th. Finally, Fundamental Research dropped their price objective on shares of Newmont from $74.35 to $69.96 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, February 19th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $69.38.

About Newmont

Newmont Corporation engages in the production and exploration of gold. It also explores for copper, silver, zinc, and lead. The company has operations and/or assets in the United States, Canada, Mexico, Dominican Republic, Peru, Suriname, Argentina, Chile, Australia, and Ghana. As of December 31, 2020, it had proven and probable gold reserves of 94.2 million ounces and land position of 58,900 square kilometers.

Read More: What is a put option?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NEM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Newmont Co. (NYSE:NEM).

Receive News & Ratings for Newmont Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Newmont and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.