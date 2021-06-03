Newmont Co. (NYSE:NEM) Shares Purchased by Advisors Asset Management Inc.

Advisors Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in Newmont Co. (NYSE:NEM) by 227.5% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 22,187 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after acquiring an additional 15,413 shares during the quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Newmont were worth $1,337,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV raised its holdings in Newmont by 47.3% in the first quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 551 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $33,000 after acquiring an additional 177 shares in the last quarter. CVA Family Office LLC acquired a new stake in Newmont during the first quarter worth approximately $34,000. Tompkins Financial Corp acquired a new stake in Newmont during the fourth quarter worth approximately $26,000. SOA Wealth Advisors LLC. acquired a new stake in Newmont during the fourth quarter worth approximately $34,000. Finally, GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC acquired a new stake in Newmont during the first quarter worth approximately $39,000. 78.56% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of analysts have weighed in on the stock. Citigroup cut their price objective on shares of Newmont from $70.00 to $66.00 in a report on Friday, February 19th. National Bank Financial reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of Newmont in a report on Friday, April 23rd. Fundamental Research cut their price objective on shares of Newmont from $74.35 to $69.96 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, February 19th. Raymond James set a $78.00 price objective on shares of Newmont and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, April 30th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Newmont from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $71.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Monday, May 10th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. Newmont currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $69.38.

In other Newmont news, EVP Stephen P. Gottesfeld sold 4,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $57.72, for a total transaction of $230,880.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 117,140 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,761,320.80. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website . Also, EVP Jennifer Cmil sold 6,348 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $61.00, for a total transaction of $387,228.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 17,814 shares in the company, valued at $1,086,654. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold a total of 52,862 shares of company stock worth $3,486,801 over the last 90 days. Insiders own 0.12% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:NEM opened at $72.70 on Thursday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $66.58. Newmont Co. has a 1-year low of $52.33 and a 1-year high of $75.31. The company has a current ratio of 2.40, a quick ratio of 2.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23. The stock has a market cap of $58.24 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.79 and a beta of 0.28.

Newmont (NYSE:NEM) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 29th. The basic materials company reported $0.74 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.75 by ($0.01). Newmont had a net margin of 21.77% and a return on equity of 10.18%. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Newmont Co. will post 3.31 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 17th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 3rd will be given a dividend of $0.55 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, June 2nd. This represents a $2.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.03%. Newmont’s payout ratio is currently 82.71%.

Newmont Company Profile

Newmont Corporation engages in the production and exploration of gold. It also explores for copper, silver, zinc, and lead. The company has operations and/or assets in the United States, Canada, Mexico, Dominican Republic, Peru, Suriname, Argentina, Chile, Australia, and Ghana. As of December 31, 2020, it had proven and probable gold reserves of 94.2 million ounces and land position of 58,900 square kilometers.

