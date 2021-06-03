Newton Market Cap Reaches $16.09 Million (NEW)

Newton (CURRENCY:NEW) traded 1.4% lower against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 23:00 PM E.T. on June 3rd. During the last week, Newton has traded down 18.3% against the US dollar. One Newton coin can now be purchased for $0.0008 or 0.00000002 BTC on popular exchanges. Newton has a total market cap of $16.09 million and approximately $1.96 million worth of Newton was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002641 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002633 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 7.5% against the dollar and now trades at $25.61 or 0.00067534 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 10.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $118.82 or 0.00313339 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 34.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $94.75 or 0.00249872 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded 9.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $434.90 or 0.01146914 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded 4.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 1.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.37 or 0.00003612 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $37,993.41 or 1.00194825 BTC.

THORChain (RUNE) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $12.47 or 0.00032890 BTC.

About Newton

Newton launched on October 11th, 2018. Newton’s total supply is 98,823,661,261 coins and its circulating supply is 20,571,994,592 coins. The official website for Newton is www.newtonproject.org . Newton’s official Twitter account is @newton_project

According to CryptoCompare, “Newton is an infrastructure for the community economy, and its technical framework includes the application layer, the protocol layer, and the foundational technology layer. Newton provides complete governance, collaboration, incentives and other support for establishing a community economy. Newton’s human-machine nodes are self-driven and automatically motivated, thereby forming a business model in which everyone contributes and everyone benefits. “

Buying and Selling Newton

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Newton directly using U.S. dollars.

