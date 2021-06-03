Nexstar Media Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:NXST) Expected to Post Earnings of $3.60 Per Share

Equities analysts expect that Nexstar Media Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:NXST) will post $3.60 earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have issued estimates for Nexstar Media Group’s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $3.40 and the highest is $3.80. Nexstar Media Group posted earnings per share of $2.13 during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 69%. The business is expected to report its next quarterly earnings report on Wednesday, August 4th.

On average, analysts expect that Nexstar Media Group will report full-year earnings of $16.44 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $16.12 to $16.75. For the next year, analysts forecast that the company will report earnings of $22.30 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $21.80 to $22.80. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are an average based on a survey of analysts that that provide coverage for Nexstar Media Group.

Get Nexstar Media Group alerts:

Nexstar Media Group (NASDAQ:NXST) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The company reported $4.42 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $3.11 by $1.31. Nexstar Media Group had a net margin of 18.91% and a return on equity of 35.70%. The firm had revenue of $1.13 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.13 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $3.30 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 3.7% on a year-over-year basis.

A number of analysts have recently commented on the stock. Barrington Research boosted their target price on shares of Nexstar Media Group from $160.00 to $180.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 5th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their target price on shares of Nexstar Media Group from $140.00 to $170.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 5th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Nexstar Media Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 11th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on shares of Nexstar Media Group from $143.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 24th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $151.57.

In other Nexstar Media Group news, insider Dana Zimmer sold 1,616 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $152.54, for a total value of $246,504.64. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 1,792 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $273,351.68. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, EVP Elizabeth Ryder sold 12,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $150.15, for a total value of $1,876,875.00. In the last quarter, insiders sold 132,944 shares of company stock worth $20,345,560. 6.90% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. raised its position in Nexstar Media Group by 0.9% in the 1st quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 9,122 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,281,000 after buying an additional 81 shares during the last quarter. MML Investors Services LLC increased its position in shares of Nexstar Media Group by 4.1% during the 1st quarter. MML Investors Services LLC now owns 2,848 shares of the company’s stock valued at $400,000 after purchasing an additional 112 shares during the last quarter. Quest Capital Management Inc. ADV increased its position in shares of Nexstar Media Group by 4.0% during the 1st quarter. Quest Capital Management Inc. ADV now owns 3,225 shares of the company’s stock valued at $453,000 after purchasing an additional 125 shares during the last quarter. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC increased its position in shares of Nexstar Media Group by 47.7% during the 1st quarter. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC now owns 489 shares of the company’s stock valued at $69,000 after purchasing an additional 158 shares during the last quarter. Finally, IFP Advisors Inc increased its position in shares of Nexstar Media Group by 143.0% during the 1st quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 294 shares of the company’s stock valued at $41,000 after purchasing an additional 173 shares during the last quarter. 94.73% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NXST stock traded down $1.92 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $148.66. 224,843 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 461,680. Nexstar Media Group has a 12 month low of $75.10 and a 12 month high of $163.62. The firm has a market cap of $6.35 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.99, a P/E/G ratio of 0.94 and a beta of 1.90. The company has a current ratio of 1.89, a quick ratio of 1.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.92. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $148.81.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 28th. Investors of record on Friday, May 14th were paid a $0.70 dividend. This represents a $2.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.88%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 13th. Nexstar Media Group’s payout ratio is 16.12%.

About Nexstar Media Group

Nexstar Media Group, Inc, a television broadcasting and digital media company, focuses on the acquisition, development, and operation of television stations and interactive community websites and digital media services in the United States. The company offers free programming to television viewing audiences.

Featured Article: Strangles

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Nexstar Media Group (NXST)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Nexstar Media Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Nexstar Media Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.