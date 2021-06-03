Nexstar Media Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:NXST) Shares Purchased by Advisors Asset Management Inc.

Advisors Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Nexstar Media Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:NXST) by 18.8% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 9,946 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,575 shares during the quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Nexstar Media Group were worth $1,397,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Nexstar Media Group by 0.9% during the first quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 9,122 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,281,000 after purchasing an additional 81 shares during the period. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC lifted its holdings in Nexstar Media Group by 47.7% in the first quarter. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC now owns 489 shares of the company’s stock valued at $69,000 after acquiring an additional 158 shares during the period. IFP Advisors Inc lifted its holdings in Nexstar Media Group by 143.0% in the first quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 294 shares of the company’s stock valued at $41,000 after acquiring an additional 173 shares during the period. Cresset Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in Nexstar Media Group by 10.4% in the fourth quarter. Cresset Asset Management LLC now owns 2,682 shares of the company’s stock valued at $293,000 after acquiring an additional 253 shares during the period. Finally, Meeder Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Nexstar Media Group by 1,818.8% in the first quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 307 shares of the company’s stock valued at $43,000 after acquiring an additional 291 shares during the period. 94.73% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NXST stock opened at $150.58 on Thursday. Nexstar Media Group, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $75.10 and a fifty-two week high of $163.62. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.44 billion, a PE ratio of 8.10, a P/E/G ratio of 0.94 and a beta of 1.90. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $148.81. The company has a current ratio of 1.89, a quick ratio of 1.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.92.

Nexstar Media Group (NASDAQ:NXST) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 4th. The company reported $4.42 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.11 by $1.31. The firm had revenue of $1.13 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.13 billion. Nexstar Media Group had a return on equity of 35.70% and a net margin of 18.91%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 3.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $3.30 EPS. Analysts forecast that Nexstar Media Group, Inc. will post 16.17 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 28th. Investors of record on Friday, May 14th were given a dividend of $0.70 per share. This represents a $2.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.86%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 13th. Nexstar Media Group’s dividend payout ratio is presently 16.12%.

In related news, insider Timothy C. Busch sold 8,684 shares of Nexstar Media Group stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $160.00, for a total transaction of $1,389,440.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 87,923 shares in the company, valued at approximately $14,067,680. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Perry A. Sook sold 50,000 shares of Nexstar Media Group stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $157.75, for a total value of $7,887,500.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 353,176 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $55,713,514. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 132,944 shares of company stock valued at $20,345,560. 6.90% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on NXST shares. Zacks Investment Research raised Nexstar Media Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 11th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on Nexstar Media Group from $143.00 to $170.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 24th. Barrington Research raised their target price on Nexstar Media Group from $160.00 to $180.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 5th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their target price on Nexstar Media Group from $140.00 to $170.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 5th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Nexstar Media Group presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $151.57.

About Nexstar Media Group

Nexstar Media Group, Inc, a television broadcasting and digital media company, focuses on the acquisition, development, and operation of television stations and interactive community websites and digital media services in the United States. The company offers free programming to television viewing audiences.

