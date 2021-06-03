NextDAO Price Hits $0.0020 (NAX)

NextDAO (CURRENCY:NAX) traded 0.8% lower against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 21:00 PM Eastern on June 3rd. In the last seven days, NextDAO has traded down 5.9% against the US dollar. NextDAO has a total market cap of $3.95 million and approximately $168,135.00 worth of NextDAO was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One NextDAO coin can now be bought for approximately $0.0020 or 0.00000005 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002636 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.99 or 0.00002620 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 2.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $25.61 or 0.00067465 BTC.

USD Coin (USDC) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002635 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded up 10.4% against the dollar and now trades at $117.55 or 0.00309678 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $29.80 or 0.00078511 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 6.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.68 or 0.00004433 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 20% against the dollar and now trades at $9.57 or 0.00025206 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002636 BTC.

HEX (HEX) traded 2.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0523 or 0.00000138 BTC.

About NextDAO

NextDAO is a coin. It was first traded on September 3rd, 2019. NextDAO’s total supply is 2,010,719,281 coins and its circulating supply is 1,970,487,172 coins. The official website for NextDAO is nextdao.io/en . NextDAO’s official Twitter account is @nebulasio and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official message board for NextDAO is medium.com/nebulasio/search?q=nax

According to CryptoCompare, “A next-generation DAO (Decentralized Autonomous Organization) and the first to establish the creation of a smart asset platform. nextDAO will focus on on-chain interaction and collaboration to redefine the token economy by providing decentralized financial instruments and products via smart assets. During this process, nextDAO will also discover new business scenarios and promote ecosystem applications. nextDAO will consist of a collection of framework models to promote a new paradigm shift. This framework includes a set of smart contracts designed to solve a series of problems from currency to governance. “

Buying and Selling NextDAO

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as NextDAO directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade NextDAO should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy NextDAO using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

