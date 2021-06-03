NextEra Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NEE) Shares Bought by Smith Chas P & Associates PA Cpas

Smith Chas P & Associates PA Cpas grew its stake in shares of NextEra Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NEE) by 2.0% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 394,831 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 7,789 shares during the quarter. NextEra Energy makes up 2.8% of Smith Chas P & Associates PA Cpas’ portfolio, making the stock its 16th largest holding. Smith Chas P & Associates PA Cpas’ holdings in NextEra Energy were worth $29,853,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Hoover Financial Advisors Inc. bought a new position in NextEra Energy during the 4th quarter worth $29,000. Abundance Wealth Counselors acquired a new position in shares of NextEra Energy during the first quarter valued at $29,000. Safeguard Investment Advisory Group LLC bought a new position in shares of NextEra Energy during the fourth quarter worth about $29,000. Northwest Investment Counselors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of NextEra Energy in the 1st quarter worth about $29,000. Finally, Emerson Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in NextEra Energy in the 1st quarter valued at about $30,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 75.02% of the company’s stock.

NYSE NEE traded down $0.30 on Thursday, reaching $72.41. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 76,163 shares, compared to its average volume of 8,700,222. NextEra Energy, Inc. has a twelve month low of $58.44 and a twelve month high of $87.69. The company has a current ratio of 0.52, a quick ratio of 0.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.01. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $75.63. The company has a market capitalization of $142.03 billion, a PE ratio of 34.42, a PEG ratio of 3.75 and a beta of 0.16.

NextEra Energy (NYSE:NEE) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, April 20th. The utilities provider reported $0.67 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.59 by $0.08. The business had revenue of $3.73 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.01 billion. NextEra Energy had a net margin of 24.34% and a return on equity of 10.81%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 19.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.59 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that NextEra Energy, Inc. will post 2.51 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 2nd will be issued a $0.385 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, June 1st. This represents a $1.54 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.13%. NextEra Energy’s dividend payout ratio is currently 66.67%.

In other NextEra Energy news, EVP Ronald R. Reagan sold 3,750 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $80.00, for a total value of $300,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 32,209 shares in the company, valued at $2,576,720. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO James L. Robo sold 118,000 shares of NextEra Energy stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $73.55, for a total transaction of $8,678,900.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 232,416 shares of company stock valued at $17,414,387 in the last quarter. Insiders own 0.38% of the company’s stock.

NEE has been the topic of several analyst reports. Barclays dropped their price target on shares of NextEra Energy from $82.00 to $78.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, May 25th. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on NextEra Energy from $72.00 to $75.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 18th. Sanford C. Bernstein assumed coverage on NextEra Energy in a research report on Wednesday, March 3rd. They set an “outperform” rating and a $88.00 price target for the company. Finally, Credit Suisse Group raised NextEra Energy from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and lowered their price target for the company from $87.00 to $85.00 in a report on Monday, March 8th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. NextEra Energy has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $78.77.

NextEra Energy, Inc, through its subsidiaries, generates, transmits, distributes, and sells electric power to retail and wholesale customers in North America. The company generates electricity through wind, solar, nuclear, and fossil fuel, such as coal and natural gas facilities. It also develops, constructs, and operates long-term contracted assets with a focus on renewable generation facilities, electric transmission facilities, and battery storage projects; and owns, develops, constructs, manages and operates electric generation facilities in wholesale energy markets.

