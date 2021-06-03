NextEra Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NEE) Shares Purchased by Novare Capital Management LLC

Novare Capital Management LLC raised its stake in NextEra Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NEE) by 55.3% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 135,404 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 48,227 shares during the period. NextEra Energy comprises 1.2% of Novare Capital Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 29th biggest position. Novare Capital Management LLC’s holdings in NextEra Energy were worth $10,238,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Hoover Financial Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in NextEra Energy in the 4th quarter valued at about $29,000. Safeguard Investment Advisory Group LLC acquired a new stake in NextEra Energy in the 4th quarter valued at about $29,000. Northwest Investment Counselors LLC acquired a new stake in NextEra Energy in the 1st quarter valued at about $29,000. Abundance Wealth Counselors acquired a new stake in NextEra Energy in the 1st quarter valued at about $29,000. Finally, Emerson Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in NextEra Energy in the 1st quarter valued at about $30,000. 75.02% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

NYSE:NEE opened at $72.43 on Thursday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $75.63. The stock has a market cap of $142.07 billion, a P/E ratio of 34.42, a PEG ratio of 3.75 and a beta of 0.16. The company has a quick ratio of 0.42, a current ratio of 0.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.01. NextEra Energy, Inc. has a 52-week low of $58.44 and a 52-week high of $87.69.

NextEra Energy (NYSE:NEE) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 20th. The utilities provider reported $0.67 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.59 by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $3.73 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.01 billion. NextEra Energy had a return on equity of 10.81% and a net margin of 24.34%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 19.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.59 EPS. Equities research analysts predict that NextEra Energy, Inc. will post 2.51 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 2nd will be paid a $0.385 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, June 1st. This represents a $1.54 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.13%. NextEra Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 66.67%.

In related news, EVP Ronald R. Reagan sold 3,750 shares of NextEra Energy stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $80.00, for a total value of $300,000.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 32,209 shares in the company, valued at $2,576,720. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO James L. Robo sold 118,000 shares of NextEra Energy stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $73.55, for a total value of $8,678,900.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 232,416 shares of company stock worth $17,414,387 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 0.38% of the company’s stock.

NEE has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Credit Suisse Group raised NextEra Energy from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and reduced their price target for the company from $87.00 to $85.00 in a research report on Monday, March 8th. Sanford C. Bernstein began coverage on NextEra Energy in a research report on Wednesday, March 3rd. They set an “outperform” rating and a $88.00 target price on the stock. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on NextEra Energy from $72.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 18th. Finally, Barclays cut their target price on NextEra Energy from $82.00 to $78.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, May 25th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $78.77.

NextEra Energy, Inc, through its subsidiaries, generates, transmits, distributes, and sells electric power to retail and wholesale customers in North America. The company generates electricity through wind, solar, nuclear, and fossil fuel, such as coal and natural gas facilities. It also develops, constructs, and operates long-term contracted assets with a focus on renewable generation facilities, electric transmission facilities, and battery storage projects; and owns, develops, constructs, manages and operates electric generation facilities in wholesale energy markets.

