NFTX Hashmasks Index (MASK) Market Capitalization Achieves $336,813.21

NFTX Hashmasks Index (CURRENCY:MASK) traded up 1.7% against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 9:00 AM E.T. on June 3rd. NFTX Hashmasks Index has a market cap of $336,813.21 and approximately $6,800.00 worth of NFTX Hashmasks Index was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, NFTX Hashmasks Index has traded 6.4% higher against the dollar. One NFTX Hashmasks Index coin can currently be bought for $735.40 or 0.01884384 BTC on major exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get NFTX Hashmasks Index alerts:

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 4.9% against the dollar and now trades at $32.19 or 0.00082496 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $1.82 or 0.00004669 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002564 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 12.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $8.92 or 0.00022849 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 3.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $400.70 or 0.01026749 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002567 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded up 4.6% against the dollar and now trades at $20.69 or 0.00053005 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $3,651.78 or 0.09357298 BTC.

NFTX Hashmasks Index Coin Profile

MASK is a coin. Its genesis date was February 19th, 2021. NFTX Hashmasks Index’s total supply is 458 coins. NFTX Hashmasks Index’s official Twitter account is @nftx_

According to CryptoCompare, “Mask Network provides users with the tools to encrypt their posts & chats on social networks, allowing only their friends to decrypt them. “

NFTX Hashmasks Index Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as NFTX Hashmasks Index directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire NFTX Hashmasks Index should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase NFTX Hashmasks Index using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for NFTX Hashmasks Index Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for NFTX Hashmasks Index and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.