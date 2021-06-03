Nicholas Financial (NASDAQ:NICK) Stock Passes Above 200-Day Moving Average of $0.00

Nicholas Financial, Inc. (NASDAQ:NICK) passed above its two hundred day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of $0.00 and traded as high as $10.90. Nicholas Financial shares last traded at $10.61, with a volume of 22,650 shares traded.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84, a current ratio of 32.74 and a quick ratio of 32.73. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $10.42. The company has a market capitalization of $133.69 million, a PE ratio of 9.47 and a beta of 0.46.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Nicholas Financial by 4.2% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 22,854 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $192,000 after purchasing an additional 911 shares during the period. FMR LLC increased its holdings in shares of Nicholas Financial by 0.4% during the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 449,033 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $4,041,000 after purchasing an additional 1,622 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its holdings in shares of Nicholas Financial by 1.7% during the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 501,350 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $4,201,000 after purchasing an additional 8,607 shares during the period. TCW Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Nicholas Financial by 0.4% during the fourth quarter. TCW Group Inc. now owns 609,800 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $5,110,000 after purchasing an additional 2,481 shares during the period. Finally, Magnolia Group LLC increased its holdings in shares of Nicholas Financial by 0.8% during the first quarter. Magnolia Group LLC now owns 2,089,015 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $22,081,000 after purchasing an additional 15,647 shares during the period. 36.62% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Nicholas Financial, Inc operates as a consumer finance company in the United States. The company engages in acquiring and servicing automobile finance installment contracts for the purchase of new and used automobiles and light trucks. It also originates direct consumer loans and sells consumer-finance related products.

