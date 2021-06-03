Nighthawk Gold (TSE:NHK) PT Lowered to C$2.25 at Pi Financial

Nighthawk Gold (TSE:NHK) had its price target decreased by equities researchers at Pi Financial from C$2.35 to C$2.25 in a report issued on Thursday, BayStreet.CA reports. Pi Financial’s target price points to a potential upside of 77.17% from the stock’s current price.

NHK stock traded down C$0.03 during trading on Thursday, reaching C$1.27. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 37,910 shares, compared to its average volume of 78,267. Nighthawk Gold has a 1 year low of C$0.97 and a 1 year high of C$2.90. The firm has a market cap of C$76.91 million and a P/E ratio of -4.76. The company has a fifty day moving average price of C$1.20.

Get Nighthawk Gold alerts:

Nighthawk Gold (TSE:NHK) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 31st. The company reported C($0.07) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Analysts anticipate that Nighthawk Gold will post -0.41 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Nighthawk Gold news, insider Robert Douglas Cudney purchased 47,400 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 15th. The stock was acquired at an average price of C$1.06 per share, for a total transaction of C$50,244.00. Following the purchase, the insider now owns 10,106,742 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately C$10,713,146.52. In the last quarter, insiders acquired 64,900 shares of company stock valued at $72,019 and sold 14,600 shares valued at $17,426.

About Nighthawk Gold

Nighthawk Gold Corp. identifies, acquires, explores for, and evaluates gold properties in Canada. It owns a 100% interest in the Indin Lake Gold property, which comprises of Archean gold camp covering an area of 229,791 acres located in the Northwest Territories. The company was formerly known as Merc International Minerals Inc and changed its name to Nighthawk Gold Corp.

Featured Article: Investing strategies using the yield curve

Receive News & Ratings for Nighthawk Gold Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Nighthawk Gold and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.