NIX (NIX) Market Cap Achieves $8.24 Million

NIX (CURRENCY:NIX) traded up 12.3% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 19:00 PM ET on June 3rd. NIX has a total market cap of $8.24 million and $50,633.00 worth of NIX was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last seven days, NIX has traded down 0.7% against the US dollar. One NIX coin can now be bought for approximately $0.17 or 0.00000430 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded 3.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $39,040.28 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Ethereum (ETH) traded 5.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2,844.54 or 0.07286174 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 6.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.40 or 0.00001018 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded 3.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $717.61 or 0.01838131 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded up 2% against the dollar and now trades at $191.46 or 0.00490423 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded up 2% against the dollar and now trades at $69.73 or 0.00178602 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded 4.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $304.99 or 0.00781207 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded up 3.6% against the dollar and now trades at $188.78 or 0.00483549 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 5.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.87 or 0.00007354 BTC.

Zcash (ZEC) traded up 6% against the dollar and now trades at $172.49 or 0.00441831 BTC.

NIX Profile

NIX (NIX) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Lyra2REv2 hashing algorithm. It was first traded on April 30th, 2018. NIX’s total supply is 49,153,581 coins. The official website for NIX is nixplatform.io . NIX’s official Twitter account is @NIXplatform . NIX’s official message board is nixplatform.io/blog . The Reddit community for NIX is /r/NixPlatform and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “NIX is a PoW privacy directed cryptocurrency based on the Lyra2REv2 algorithm. NIX Platform is a next-generation privacy currency and multi-layered interoperability platform which fuels anonymity-focused decentralized applications (dApps), privacy swaps and smart contracts, providing the option of adding a best-in-class privacy layer to any blockchain. “

NIX Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as NIX directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade NIX should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase NIX using one of the exchanges listed above.

