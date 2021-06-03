Noir (NOR) Tops 24 Hour Trading Volume of $968.00

Noir (CURRENCY:NOR) traded up 5.3% against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 20:00 PM ET on June 3rd. Noir has a market capitalization of $499,955.60 and approximately $968.00 worth of Noir was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Noir coin can now be bought for $0.0244 or 0.00000063 BTC on major exchanges. Over the last seven days, Noir has traded up 2.9% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get Noir alerts:

Algorand (ALGO) traded up 9.8% against the dollar and now trades at $1.11 or 0.00002860 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded 8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.98 or 0.00051555 BTC.

Theta Fuel (TFUEL) traded 20.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.43 or 0.00001119 BTC.

Elrond (EGLD) traded up 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $105.99 or 0.00273526 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded 6.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.51 or 0.00009048 BTC.

Helium (HNT) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $15.17 or 0.00039142 BTC.

Kava.io (KAVA) traded 7.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.91 or 0.00012679 BTC.

Ardor (ARDR) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.23 or 0.00000605 BTC.

Wanchain (WAN) traded up 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.94 or 0.00002431 BTC.

Divi (DIVI) traded 1.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0633 or 0.00000163 BTC.

Noir Profile

Noir (CRYPTO:NOR) uses the hashing algorithm. Noir’s total supply is 20,498,782 coins. The Reddit community for Noir is /r/Noirofficial and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Noir’s official Twitter account is @noircoin and its Facebook page is accessible here . Noir’s official website is noirofficial.org . Noir’s official message board is noirofficial.org/blog

According to CryptoCompare, “Noir is a decentralized digital currency with anonymous features and community governance. To ensure accessibility to all users, Noir uses a Proof of Stake system. Noir is developing into a currency that is not only traded for speculative reasons but also one that enables people to buy products and services in a secure and anonymous way. The overall goal is to shape Noir into a currency for one’s daily payments. “

Buying and Selling Noir

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Noir directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Noir should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Noir using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Noir Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Noir and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.