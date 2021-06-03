Nomad Royalty (TSE:NSR) Reaches New 12-Month High at $11.06

Nomad Royalty Company Ltd. (TSE:NSR) reached a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Thursday . The stock traded as high as C$11.06 and last traded at C$10.94, with a volume of 6891 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at C$1.05.

Several research firms have issued reports on NSR. CIBC restated a “neutral” rating and set a C$1.25 price target on shares of Nomad Royalty in a research report on Friday, May 14th. Royal Bank of Canada restated a “neutral” rating and set a C$1.25 price target on shares of Nomad Royalty in a research report on Tuesday, May 11th. Finally, Raymond James increased their target price on shares of Nomad Royalty from C$1.70 to C$1.80 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 18th.

The company has a quick ratio of 9.15, a current ratio of 9.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.38. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of C$1.04. The stock has a market cap of C$6.00 billion and a P/E ratio of 26.25.

Nomad Royalty Company Ltd. operates as a gold and silver royalty company that purchases rights to the gold or silver produced from a mine. It owns a portfolio of 10 royalty, stream, and gold loan assets. The company is based in Montreal, Canada.

