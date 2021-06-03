Nordea Bank Abp (OTCMKTS:NRDBY) Hits New 52-Week High at $11.16

Nordea Bank Abp (OTCMKTS:NRDBY)’s stock price hit a new 52-week high during trading on Thursday . The stock traded as high as $11.16 and last traded at $11.16, with a volume of 60014 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $11.11.

Several equities research analysts have commented on NRDBY shares. Barclays raised shares of Nordea Bank Abp to an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 19th. Berenberg Bank reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Nordea Bank Abp in a research report on Tuesday, February 23rd. Credit Suisse Group raised shares of Nordea Bank Abp from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 17th. Morgan Stanley reissued an “overweight” rating on shares of Nordea Bank Abp in a research report on Monday, April 26th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft restated a “buy” rating on shares of Nordea Bank Abp in a report on Monday, May 3rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Nordea Bank Abp has a consensus rating of “Buy”.

The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $10.33. The firm has a market cap of $45.20 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.61 and a beta of 1.24. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.49, a quick ratio of 1.41 and a current ratio of 1.41.

Nordea Bank Abp provides various banking products and services in Sweden, Finland, Norway, Denmark, and internationally. The company operates through Personal Banking, Business Banking, Large Corporates and Institutions, and Asset and Wealth Management segments. The Personal Banking segment offers various financial services to household customers through internet and mobile banking, over the phone, online meetings, and branch offices.

