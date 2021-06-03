NorthWestern Co. (NASDAQ:NWE) Shares Bought by Dean Capital Management

Dean Capital Management boosted its position in shares of NorthWestern Co. (NASDAQ:NWE) by 33.7% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 49,196 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 12,410 shares during the quarter. NorthWestern comprises about 2.2% of Dean Capital Management’s portfolio, making the stock its 9th largest position. Dean Capital Management owned about 0.10% of NorthWestern worth $3,208,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of NWE. Verdence Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of NorthWestern in the 1st quarter valued at about $231,000. State of Tennessee Treasury Department acquired a new position in shares of NorthWestern in the 1st quarter valued at about $3,912,000. Principal Financial Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of NorthWestern by 17.2% in the 1st quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 241,576 shares of the company’s stock valued at $15,751,000 after buying an additional 35,494 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of NorthWestern by 5.8% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 7,498,428 shares of the company’s stock valued at $488,897,000 after buying an additional 413,131 shares during the period. Finally, American International Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of NorthWestern by 0.5% in the 1st quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 120,718 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,871,000 after buying an additional 585 shares during the period. 94.10% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on NWE shares. KeyCorp boosted their price objective on NorthWestern from $70.00 to $72.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 21st. Bank of America upgraded NorthWestern from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $62.00 price target for the company in a research note on Tuesday, March 23rd. Williams Capital restated a “buy” rating on shares of NorthWestern in a research note on Friday, April 23rd. Barclays lifted their price target on NorthWestern from $65.00 to $71.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 25th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group restated a “neutral” rating and issued a $66.00 price target (up previously from $60.00) on shares of NorthWestern in a research note on Monday, April 19th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. NorthWestern presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $66.17.

In other news, Director Jan Robert Horsfall sold 2,200 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $65.15, for a total transaction of $143,330.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 4,105 shares in the company, valued at approximately $267,440.75. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website . Also, VP Curtis T. Pohl sold 3,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.37, for a total value of $211,295.00. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 11,622 shares of company stock valued at $751,849. 1.17% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

NASDAQ:NWE traded up $0.24 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $63.50. 2,455 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 320,057. NorthWestern Co. has a 52-week low of $47.43 and a 52-week high of $70.80. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $66.00. The company has a current ratio of 0.93, a quick ratio of 0.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.17. The firm has a market cap of $3.22 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.22, a P/E/G ratio of 3.70 and a beta of 0.43.

NorthWestern (NASDAQ:NWE) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 20th. The company reported $1.24 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.17 by $0.07. NorthWestern had a return on equity of 8.69% and a net margin of 13.26%. The company had revenue of $400.80 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $357.10 million. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that NorthWestern Co. will post 3.52 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 30th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, June 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.62 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, June 14th. This represents a $2.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.91%. NorthWestern’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 74.03%.

About NorthWestern

NorthWestern Corporation, doing business as NorthWestern Energy, provides electricity and natural gas to residential, commercial, and industrial customers. The company operates through Electric and Natural Gas segments. It generates, purchases, transmits, and distributes electricity; and produces, purchases, stores, transmits, and distributes natural gas, as well as owns municipal franchises to provide natural gas service in the communities.

