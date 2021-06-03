nOS (NOS) 1-Day Volume Reaches $4,230.00

nOS (CURRENCY:NOS) traded up 1.2% against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 13:00 PM E.T. on June 3rd. Over the last seven days, nOS has traded down 0.5% against the US dollar. One nOS coin can now be bought for $0.0515 or 0.00000454 BTC on major exchanges including Switcheo Network, Hotbit and Bilaxy. nOS has a total market cap of $5.28 million and $4,230.00 worth of nOS was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002575 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $1.04 or 0.00002665 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $27.47 or 0.00070693 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded up 6.3% against the dollar and now trades at $115.55 or 0.00297359 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded up 24.5% against the dollar and now trades at $88.13 or 0.00226801 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded up 13% against the dollar and now trades at $467.04 or 0.01201895 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded up 4.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.40 or 0.00003598 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 2.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $38,925.29 or 1.00172149 BTC.

THORChain (RUNE) traded up 8.6% against the dollar and now trades at $13.33 or 0.00034296 BTC.

nOS Coin Profile

nOS’s total supply is 330,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 102,500,000 coins. The Reddit community for nOS is /r/nOSplatform and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . nOS’s official website is nos.io . nOS’s official Twitter account is @nOSplatform and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official message board for nOS is medium.com/nos-io

According to CryptoCompare, “The NOS Universal Smart Contract (USC) is generally applicable and offers dApp back-end functions such as CRUD and Authentication. Users can stake nOS tokens to gain voting power on the nOS platform. High-quality applications get rewarded and become more discoverable, while users are protected from low reputation applications. Developers who are contributing to nOS, or are building apps on nOS will receive priorities in the whitelisting process. Websites and apps host their content in an open and decentralized manner using NOS NEO Smart Contracts, giving users insight into what happens with their data. When using multiple dApps, users never have to work with different tokens. End-users only use NEO's utility token GAS, and nOS automatically converts it to the proper amount of tokens required for a specific transaction or invocation. “

Buying and Selling nOS

nOS can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Hotbit, Switcheo Network and Bilaxy. It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as nOS directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire nOS should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase nOS using one of the exchanges listed above.

