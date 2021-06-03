Novare Capital Management LLC Acquires 1,922 Shares of Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT)

Novare Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT) by 2.1% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 91,348 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,922 shares during the quarter. Abbott Laboratories accounts for 1.3% of Novare Capital Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 27th largest holding. Novare Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Abbott Laboratories were worth $10,947,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Ayrshire Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Abbott Laboratories by 0.3% in the first quarter. Ayrshire Capital Management LLC now owns 43,570 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock valued at $5,221,000 after acquiring an additional 143 shares during the period. Atria Investments LLC lifted its position in Abbott Laboratories by 27.7% in the first quarter. Atria Investments LLC now owns 81,712 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock worth $9,792,000 after purchasing an additional 17,723 shares during the period. Kinloch Capital LLC lifted its position in Abbott Laboratories by 4.0% in the first quarter. Kinloch Capital LLC now owns 18,359 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock worth $2,200,000 after purchasing an additional 709 shares during the period. Madison Wealth Management lifted its position in Abbott Laboratories by 9.1% in the first quarter. Madison Wealth Management now owns 3,047 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock worth $365,000 after purchasing an additional 253 shares during the period. Finally, Verdence Capital Advisors LLC lifted its position in Abbott Laboratories by 11.5% in the first quarter. Verdence Capital Advisors LLC now owns 17,309 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock worth $2,074,000 after purchasing an additional 1,787 shares during the period. 73.03% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE:ABT opened at $107.32 on Thursday. Abbott Laboratories has a twelve month low of $86.16 and a twelve month high of $128.54. The firm has a market capitalization of $190.69 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.51, a PEG ratio of 1.68 and a beta of 0.69. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52, a quick ratio of 1.32 and a current ratio of 1.75. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $119.16.

Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT) last announced its earnings results on Monday, April 19th. The healthcare product maker reported $1.32 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.27 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $10.45 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $10.72 billion. Abbott Laboratories had a return on equity of 24.02% and a net margin of 15.33%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 35.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.65 earnings per share. On average, analysts predict that Abbott Laboratories will post 5.05 EPS for the current fiscal year.

ABT has been the subject of several research reports. BTIG Research reduced their target price on Abbott Laboratories from $140.00 to $120.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday. Barclays reduced their target price on Abbott Laboratories from $150.00 to $125.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday. Raymond James cut their price objective on Abbott Laboratories from $130.00 to $116.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price objective on Abbott Laboratories from $137.00 to $125.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday. Finally, Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell cut their price objective on Abbott Laboratories from $138.00 to $125.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and sixteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $122.00.

In related news, SVP Jared Watkin sold 94,576 shares of Abbott Laboratories stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $119.90, for a total value of $11,339,662.40. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 59,783 shares in the company, valued at $7,167,981.70. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 1.50% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Abbott Laboratories discovers, develops, manufactures, and sells health care products worldwide. It operates in four segments: Established Pharmaceutical Products, Diagnostic Products, Nutritional Products, and Medical Devices. The Established Pharmaceutical Products segment provides generic pharmaceuticals for the treatment of pancreatic exocrine insufficiency, irritable bowel syndrome or biliary spasm, intrahepatic cholestasis or depressive symptoms, gynecological disorder, hormone replacement therapy, dyslipidemia, hypertension, hypothyroidism, MÃ©niÃ¨re's disease and vestibular vertigo, pain, fever, inflammation, and migraine, as well as provides anti-infective clarithromycin, influenza vaccine, and products to regulate physiological rhythm of the colon.

