Novare Capital Management LLC Boosts Holdings in Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX)

Novare Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX) by 3.8% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 54,159 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after buying an additional 1,962 shares during the quarter. Novare Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Chevron were worth $5,675,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Sage Mountain Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Chevron during the 4th quarter worth approximately $352,000. Joseph P. Lucia & Associates LLC bought a new stake in Chevron during the 4th quarter worth approximately $28,000. Palladium Partners LLC raised its stake in Chevron by 0.8% during the 4th quarter. Palladium Partners LLC now owns 234,555 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $19,808,000 after acquiring an additional 1,827 shares during the period. VeraBank N.A. raised its stake in Chevron by 2.6% during the 4th quarter. VeraBank N.A. now owns 20,788 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $1,755,000 after acquiring an additional 521 shares during the period. Finally, Stratos Wealth Advisors LLC raised its stake in Chevron by 21.5% during the 4th quarter. Stratos Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 16,743 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $1,414,000 after acquiring an additional 2,966 shares during the period. 66.03% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Chevron alerts:

CVX has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on shares of Chevron from $101.00 to $109.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 12th. Argus lifted their price objective on shares of Chevron from $108.00 to $127.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 12th. DZ Bank upgraded shares of Chevron from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $124.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Thursday, March 11th. Scotiabank reiterated a “sector perform” rating and set a $115.00 price objective on shares of Chevron in a research report on Tuesday, March 16th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on shares of Chevron from $113.00 to $127.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 11th. Ten investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $113.74.

In other news, Director Enrique Hernandez, Jr. sold 5,101 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $110.79, for a total transaction of $565,139.79. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link . 0.29% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

NYSE CVX opened at $107.78 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a current ratio of 1.11 and a quick ratio of 0.90. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $105.00. The stock has a market capitalization of $207.81 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -25.92, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.84 and a beta of 1.32. Chevron Co. has a 52 week low of $65.16 and a 52 week high of $113.11.

Chevron (NYSE:CVX) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 29th. The oil and gas company reported $0.90 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.92 by ($0.02). The firm had revenue of $32.03 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $31.82 billion. Chevron had a negative return on equity of 0.82% and a negative net margin of 8.15%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 1.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.29 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Chevron Co. will post 5.4 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 10th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, May 19th will be paid a dividend of $1.34 per share. This is a positive change from Chevron’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.29. This represents a $5.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.97%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, May 18th. Chevron’s payout ratio is currently -2,680.00%.

Chevron Profile

Chevron Corporation, through its subsidiaries, engages in integrated energy, chemicals, and petroleum operations worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Upstream and Downstream. The Upstream segment is involved in the exploration, development, and production of crude oil and natural gas; processing, liquefaction, transportation, and regasification associated with liquefied natural gas; transportation of crude oil through pipelines; and transportation, storage, and marketing of natural gas, as well as operates a gas-to-liquids plant.

Further Reading: Trading Halts Explained

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CVX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX).

Receive News & Ratings for Chevron Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Chevron and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.