Novare Capital Management LLC Boosts Stake in iShares S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV)

Novare Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of iShares S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV) by 7.6% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 21,991 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,552 shares during the period. Novare Capital Management LLC’s holdings in iShares S&P 500 ETF were worth $8,748,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Greenwich Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in shares of iShares S&P 500 ETF by 1.7% in the first quarter. Greenwich Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,537 shares of the company’s stock worth $611,000 after purchasing an additional 26 shares during the period. Boston Financial Mangement LLC boosted its position in shares of iShares S&P 500 ETF by 3.1% during the first quarter. Boston Financial Mangement LLC now owns 876 shares of the company’s stock worth $348,000 after acquiring an additional 26 shares during the last quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of iShares S&P 500 ETF by 9.5% during the fourth quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 311 shares of the company’s stock worth $117,000 after acquiring an additional 27 shares during the last quarter. Shilanski & Associates Inc. boosted its position in shares of iShares S&P 500 ETF by 1.0% during the first quarter. Shilanski & Associates Inc. now owns 2,733 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,087,000 after acquiring an additional 27 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Raub Brock Capital Management LP boosted its position in shares of iShares S&P 500 ETF by 4.8% during the first quarter. Raub Brock Capital Management LP now owns 595 shares of the company’s stock worth $237,000 after acquiring an additional 27 shares during the last quarter.

Get iShares S&P 500 ETF alerts:

Shares of NYSEARCA:IVV opened at $419.74 on Thursday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $414.05. iShares S&P 500 ETF has a fifty-two week low of $296.49 and a fifty-two week high of $424.43.

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

Read More: How is Preferred Stock Different from Common Stock?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IVV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares S&P 500 ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares S&P 500 ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.