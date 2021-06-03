Novare Capital Management LLC Buys 122,175 Shares of iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF (NYSEARCA:IJR)

Novare Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF (NYSEARCA:IJR) by 2,326.3% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 127,427 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 122,175 shares during the quarter. iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF makes up 1.6% of Novare Capital Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 16th largest position. Novare Capital Management LLC’s holdings in iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF were worth $13,830,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Financial Counselors Inc. boosted its position in shares of iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF by 12.7% during the 4th quarter. Financial Counselors Inc. now owns 200,419 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $18,419,000 after acquiring an additional 22,644 shares during the last quarter. Arrow Financial Corp boosted its position in shares of iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF by 18.6% during the 1st quarter. Arrow Financial Corp now owns 141,190 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $15,323,000 after acquiring an additional 22,096 shares during the last quarter. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC boosted its position in shares of iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF by 860.3% during the 4th quarter. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC now owns 1,064,486 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $97,826,000 after acquiring an additional 953,633 shares during the last quarter. ARGI Investment Services LLC boosted its position in shares of iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF by 34.0% during the 1st quarter. ARGI Investment Services LLC now owns 127,440 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $13,831,000 after acquiring an additional 32,335 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Arete Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF by 28.7% during the 1st quarter. Arete Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 38,582 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $4,187,000 after acquiring an additional 8,607 shares during the last quarter.

Get iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF alerts:

Shares of NYSEARCA IJR opened at $114.43 on Thursday. iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF has a 1-year low of $64.03 and a 1-year high of $115.20. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $110.42.

iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF, formerly iShares S&P SmallCap 600 Index Fund, seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s SmallCap 600 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of publicly traded securities in the small-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

Featured Story: What is the Ex-Dividend Date in Investing?

Receive News & Ratings for iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.