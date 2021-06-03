Novare Capital Management LLC Buys 1,620 Shares of AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV)

Novare Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV) by 2.2% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 76,007 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,620 shares during the period. Novare Capital Management LLC’s holdings in AbbVie were worth $8,225,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of ABBV. PSI Advisors LLC increased its position in AbbVie by 219.3% in the 1st quarter. PSI Advisors LLC now owns 22,744 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,461,000 after buying an additional 15,621 shares during the period. Atria Investments LLC increased its position in AbbVie by 10.3% in the 1st quarter. Atria Investments LLC now owns 95,283 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,312,000 after buying an additional 8,890 shares during the period. Letko Brosseau & Associates Inc. increased its position in AbbVie by 44.8% in the 1st quarter. Letko Brosseau & Associates Inc. now owns 773,104 shares of the company’s stock worth $83,665,000 after buying an additional 239,117 shares during the period. Kinloch Capital LLC increased its position in AbbVie by 7.1% in the 1st quarter. Kinloch Capital LLC now owns 19,184 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,076,000 after buying an additional 1,264 shares during the period. Finally, Madison Wealth Management increased its position in AbbVie by 4.7% in the 1st quarter. Madison Wealth Management now owns 2,444 shares of the company’s stock worth $264,000 after buying an additional 109 shares during the period. 66.07% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of ABBV stock opened at $110.87 on Thursday. The company has a fifty day moving average of $111.38. The company has a current ratio of 0.83, a quick ratio of 0.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.40. The firm has a market cap of $195.82 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 39.36, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.70 and a beta of 0.84. AbbVie Inc. has a one year low of $79.11 and a one year high of $118.28.

AbbVie (NYSE:ABBV) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 29th. The company reported $2.95 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.83 by $0.12. The company had revenue of $13.01 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $12.84 billion. AbbVie had a return on equity of 136.75% and a net margin of 10.28%. The business’s revenue was up 50.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $2.42 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts anticipate that AbbVie Inc. will post 12.6 EPS for the current year.

Several research analysts have commented on the company. Zacks Investment Research raised AbbVie from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $114.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, February 9th. SVB Leerink lifted their price objective on AbbVie from $140.00 to $144.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 30th. Piper Sandler lifted their price objective on AbbVie from $120.00 to $124.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, April 30th. Royal Bank of Canada assumed coverage on AbbVie in a report on Wednesday, April 7th. They set a $135.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Mizuho lifted their price objective on AbbVie from $126.00 to $128.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, May 3rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the company. AbbVie presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $118.53.

In other AbbVie news, SVP Carrie C. Strom sold 4,184 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $112.40, for a total value of $470,281.60. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 63,409 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,127,171.60. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 0.09% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

AbbVie Company Profile

AbbVie Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and sells pharmaceuticals in the worldwide. The company offers HUMIRA, a therapy administered as an injection for autoimmune and intestinal BehÃ§et's diseases; SKYRIZI to treat moderate to severe plaque psoriasis in adults; RINVOQ, a JAK inhibitor for the treatment of moderate to severe active rheumatoid arthritis in adult patients; IMBRUVICA to treat adult patients with chronic lymphocytic leukemia (CLL), small lymphocytic lymphoma (SLL), mantle cell lymphoma, waldenstrÃ¶m's macroglobulinemia, marginal zone lymphoma, and chronic graft versus host disease; VENCLEXTA, a BCL-2 inhibitor used to treat adults with CLL or SLL; and MAVYRET to treat patients with chronic HCV genotype 1-6 infection.

