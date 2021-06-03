Novare Capital Management LLC Has $1.76 Million Stock Position in Intuit Inc. (NASDAQ:INTU)

Novare Capital Management LLC trimmed its stake in shares of Intuit Inc. (NASDAQ:INTU) by 5.2% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 4,585 shares of the software maker’s stock after selling 253 shares during the quarter. Novare Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Intuit were worth $1,756,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in Intuit by 6.8% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 23,146,353 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $8,866,442,000 after purchasing an additional 1,464,341 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its holdings in Intuit by 2.7% during the fourth quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 21,561,386 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $8,179,575,000 after purchasing an additional 557,239 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC boosted its holdings in Intuit by 8.4% during the fourth quarter. FMR LLC now owns 6,773,875 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $2,573,057,000 after purchasing an additional 527,143 shares in the last quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. boosted its holdings in Intuit by 4.6% during the fourth quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 3,504,005 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $1,330,997,000 after purchasing an additional 152,823 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its holdings in Intuit by 1.4% during the fourth quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 3,034,014 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $1,152,471,000 after purchasing an additional 41,999 shares in the last quarter. 83.82% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Evercore ISI upgraded shares of Intuit from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $500.00 target price for the company in a research note on Tuesday, February 23rd. Exane BNP Paribas upgraded shares of Intuit from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 27th. William Blair reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of Intuit in a research note on Wednesday, May 12th. Barclays lifted their target price on shares of Intuit from $482.00 to $540.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 26th. Finally, UBS Group lifted their target price on shares of Intuit from $375.00 to $407.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 24th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eighteen have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $465.71.

Shares of Intuit stock opened at $440.91 on Thursday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $410.97. The company has a market cap of $120.48 billion, a PE ratio of 57.11, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.08 and a beta of 1.01. Intuit Inc. has a 52 week low of $274.19 and a 52 week high of $447.08. The company has a quick ratio of 1.96, a current ratio of 1.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20.

Intuit (NASDAQ:INTU) last issued its earnings results on Monday, May 24th. The software maker reported $6.07 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $6.19 by ($0.12). The business had revenue of $4.17 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.27 billion. Intuit had a net margin of 23.93% and a return on equity of 28.76%. The business’s revenue was up 39.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $4.49 EPS. On average, research analysts forecast that Intuit Inc. will post 7.26 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 19th. Shareholders of record on Monday, July 12th will be given a dividend of $0.59 per share. This represents a $2.36 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.54%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, July 9th. Intuit’s payout ratio is 35.98%.

In other news, Director Dennis D. Powell sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $431.67, for a total value of $2,158,350.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 4,234 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,827,690.78. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, Chairman Brad D. Smith sold 163,061 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $431.50, for a total transaction of $70,360,821.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the chairman now directly owns 517,568 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $223,330,592. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 168,912 shares of company stock valued at $72,890,386 in the last three months. 3.38% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Intuit Inc provides financial management and compliance products and services for consumers, small businesses, self-employed, and accounting professionals in the United States, Canada, and internationally. The company operates in three segments: Small Business & Self-Employed, Consumer, and Strategic Partner.

