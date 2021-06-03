Novare Capital Management LLC Has $11.31 Million Stock Position in American Tower Co. (REIT) (NYSE:AMT)

Novare Capital Management LLC raised its stake in American Tower Co. (REIT) (NYSE:AMT) by 65.2% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 47,312 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after buying an additional 18,674 shares during the period. American Tower accounts for 1.3% of Novare Capital Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 25th largest holding. Novare Capital Management LLC’s holdings in American Tower were worth $11,310,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. RWM Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in American Tower in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Northwest Investment Counselors LLC acquired a new stake in American Tower in the first quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Vantage Consulting Group Inc acquired a new stake in American Tower in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton acquired a new stake in American Tower in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Finally, Montag A & Associates Inc. bought a new position in shares of American Tower during the fourth quarter valued at $29,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.18% of the company’s stock.

Get American Tower alerts:

AMT has been the subject of several analyst reports. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on shares of American Tower from $248.00 to $262.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, April 19th. Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on shares of American Tower in a research note on Monday, April 12th. They set a “buy” rating and a $278.00 price target for the company. Raymond James raised their price target on shares of American Tower from $244.00 to $261.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 4th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of American Tower from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $227.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, March 2nd. Finally, KeyCorp raised shares of American Tower from a “sector weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $275.00 price target for the company in a research note on Wednesday, March 31st. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $275.83.

In other news, CFO Rodney M. Smith sold 1,533 shares of American Tower stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $250.80, for a total transaction of $384,476.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 49,450 shares in the company, valued at $12,402,060. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link . Also, CFO Rodney M. Smith sold 18,657 shares of American Tower stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $249.11, for a total transaction of $4,647,645.27. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 69,640 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $17,348,020.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold 63,734 shares of company stock valued at $15,758,862 over the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 0.68% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:AMT opened at $262.93 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.45, a current ratio of 1.13 and a quick ratio of 1.13. The firm has a market capitalization of $119.32 billion, a PE ratio of 61.00, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.98 and a beta of 0.22. The business has a fifty day moving average of $247.57. American Tower Co. has a 12 month low of $197.50 and a 12 month high of $272.20.

American Tower (NYSE:AMT) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 28th. The real estate investment trust reported $1.45 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.25 by ($0.80). American Tower had a return on equity of 44.78% and a net margin of 23.40%. On average, research analysts forecast that American Tower Co. will post 9.14 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 9th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 18th will be issued a $1.27 dividend. This represents a $5.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.93%. This is a boost from American Tower’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.24. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 17th. American Tower’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 58.77%.

American Tower Company Profile

American Tower, one of the largest global REITs, is a leading independent owner, operator and developer of multitenant communications real estate with a portfolio of approximately 181,000 communications sites.

Further Reading: What is cost of equity?



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AMT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for American Tower Co. (REIT) (NYSE:AMT).

Receive News & Ratings for American Tower Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for American Tower and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.