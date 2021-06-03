Novare Capital Management LLC Has $13.48 Million Stock Holdings in Honeywell International Inc. (NYSE:HON)

Novare Capital Management LLC cut its stake in Honeywell International Inc. (NYSE:HON) by 1.1% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 62,099 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after selling 665 shares during the quarter. Honeywell International makes up 1.5% of Novare Capital Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 18th biggest holding. Novare Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Honeywell International were worth $13,480,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Canton Hathaway LLC acquired a new position in shares of Honeywell International in the fourth quarter worth $26,000. Curi Capital acquired a new position in Honeywell International during the fourth quarter worth $29,000. Hoover Financial Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in Honeywell International during the fourth quarter worth $33,000. Bellevue Asset Management LLC increased its position in Honeywell International by 62.0% during the fourth quarter. Bellevue Asset Management LLC now owns 162 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $33,000 after buying an additional 62 shares during the last quarter. Finally, ADE LLC acquired a new position in Honeywell International during the fourth quarter worth $33,000. 76.02% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Honeywell International alerts:

NYSE HON opened at $229.90 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 1.43, a quick ratio of 1.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.88. The company has a 50-day moving average of $224.77. Honeywell International Inc. has a twelve month low of $137.53 and a twelve month high of $234.02. The company has a market capitalization of $159.68 billion, a PE ratio of 35.28, a PEG ratio of 2.73 and a beta of 1.15.

Honeywell International (NYSE:HON) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 22nd. The conglomerate reported $1.92 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.80 by $0.12. The company had revenue of $8.45 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.07 billion. Honeywell International had a net margin of 14.18% and a return on equity of 26.51%. The company’s revenue was down .1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $2.21 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Honeywell International Inc. will post 8 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 4th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 14th will be issued a dividend of $0.93 per share. This represents a $3.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.62%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 13th. Honeywell International’s payout ratio is 52.39%.

Several research firms have commented on HON. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on shares of Honeywell International from $230.00 to $246.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, April 26th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on shares of Honeywell International from $200.00 to $250.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, April 9th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upgraded shares of Honeywell International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price target for the company from $222.00 to $244.00 in a report on Thursday, April 8th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Honeywell International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $233.00 price target for the company in a report on Tuesday, April 27th. Finally, Barclays upped their price target on shares of Honeywell International from $230.00 to $245.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, April 26th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $221.00.

In other news, VP Anne T. Madden sold 8,885 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $223.22, for a total transaction of $1,983,309.70. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 50,658 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $11,307,878.76. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Company insiders own 0.44% of the company’s stock.

Honeywell International Profile

Honeywell International Inc operates as a diversified technology and manufacturing company worldwide. Its Aerospace segment offers auxiliary power units, propulsion engines, integrated avionics, environmental control and electric power systems, engine controls, flight safety, communications, navigation hardware, data and software applications, radar and surveillance systems, aircraft lighting, advanced systems and instruments, satellite and space components, and aircraft wheels and brakes; spare parts; repair, overhaul, and maintenance services; thermal systems; and connected solutions and data services for aftermarket, as well as wireless connectivity, and management and technical services.

Featured Story: Why are percentage decliners important?

Receive News & Ratings for Honeywell International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Honeywell International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.