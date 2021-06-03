Novare Capital Management LLC Raises Holdings in Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHM)

Novare Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHM) by 21.2% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 14,462 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,528 shares during the period. Novare Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF were worth $1,076,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Vigilant Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF during the first quarter valued at about $25,000. CWM LLC purchased a new position in shares of Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF during the fourth quarter valued at about $33,000. Inspire Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF during the fourth quarter valued at about $37,000. Whittier Trust Co. purchased a new position in shares of Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF during the fourth quarter valued at about $39,000. Finally, Truvestments Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF during the fourth quarter valued at about $41,000.

Shares of Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF stock opened at $78.36 on Thursday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $76.81. Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF has a twelve month low of $50.27 and a twelve month high of $79.58.

