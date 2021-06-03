Novare Capital Management LLC Raises Position in UnitedHealth Group Incorporated (NYSE:UNH)

Novare Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of UnitedHealth Group Incorporated (NYSE:UNH) by 5.2% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 44,186 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,173 shares during the period. UnitedHealth Group makes up about 1.9% of Novare Capital Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 11th biggest holding. Novare Capital Management LLC’s holdings in UnitedHealth Group were worth $16,440,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of UNH. Quest Capital Management Inc. ADV lifted its position in UnitedHealth Group by 0.7% in the first quarter. Quest Capital Management Inc. ADV now owns 3,234 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock valued at $1,203,000 after acquiring an additional 24 shares during the last quarter. Relyea Zuckerberg Hanson LLC raised its holdings in shares of UnitedHealth Group by 4.4% in the first quarter. Relyea Zuckerberg Hanson LLC now owns 619 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock valued at $244,000 after buying an additional 26 shares during the last quarter. McLean Asset Management Corp raised its holdings in shares of UnitedHealth Group by 1.3% in the first quarter. McLean Asset Management Corp now owns 2,054 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock valued at $810,000 after buying an additional 27 shares during the last quarter. Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC raised its holdings in shares of UnitedHealth Group by 1.3% in the first quarter. Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC now owns 2,110 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock valued at $785,000 after buying an additional 27 shares during the last quarter. Finally, JSF Financial LLC raised its holdings in shares of UnitedHealth Group by 1.9% in the first quarter. JSF Financial LLC now owns 1,595 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock valued at $593,000 after buying an additional 29 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 86.23% of the company’s stock.

In other UnitedHealth Group news, CAO Thomas E. Roos sold 5,301 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $394.66, for a total transaction of $2,092,092.66. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 58,589 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $23,122,734.74. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, EVP Patricia L. Lewis sold 3,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $389.99, for a total transaction of $1,169,970.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 9,214 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,593,367.86. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 14,801 shares of company stock worth $5,653,468. 0.80% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Shares of UNH opened at $405.00 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.74, a current ratio of 0.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54. The stock has a market capitalization of $382.20 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.07, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.73 and a beta of 0.77. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $395.63. UnitedHealth Group Incorporated has a 1 year low of $273.71 and a 1 year high of $425.98.

UnitedHealth Group (NYSE:UNH) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 14th. The healthcare conglomerate reported $5.31 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $4.38 by $0.93. The business had revenue of $70.20 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $69.13 billion. UnitedHealth Group had a net margin of 6.42% and a return on equity of 26.04%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 9.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $3.72 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts expect that UnitedHealth Group Incorporated will post 18.55 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on UNH. Oppenheimer boosted their price target on shares of UnitedHealth Group from $375.00 to $440.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, April 16th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price target on shares of UnitedHealth Group from $409.00 to $418.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, April 16th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on shares of UnitedHealth Group from $462.00 to $515.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, April 16th. Truist Securities boosted their price target on shares of UnitedHealth Group from $450.00 to $480.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, May 21st. Finally, Truist upped their target price on shares of UnitedHealth Group from $420.00 to $450.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 14th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seventeen have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $423.35.

UnitedHealth Group Incorporated operates as a diversified health care company in the United States. It operates through four segments: UnitedHealthcare, OptumHealth, OptumInsight, and OptumRx. The UnitedHealthcare segment offers consumer-oriented health benefit plans and services for national employers, public sector employers, mid-sized employers, small businesses, and individuals; health and well-being services to individuals age 50 and older, addressing their needs for preventive and acute health care services, as well as services dealing with chronic disease and other specialized issues for older individuals; Medicaid plans, children's health insurance program, and health care programs; medical and dental benefits; and hospital and clinical services.

