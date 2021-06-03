Novare Capital Management LLC Reduces Holdings in Accenture plc (NYSE:ACN)

Novare Capital Management LLC lowered its position in shares of Accenture plc (NYSE:ACN) by 1.7% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 26,937 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after selling 461 shares during the period. Novare Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Accenture were worth $7,441,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Better Money Decisions LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Accenture during the first quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Cowa LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Accenture during the fourth quarter worth approximately $31,000. Wealthcare Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Accenture during the first quarter worth approximately $33,000. Key Financial Inc acquired a new stake in shares of Accenture during the fourth quarter worth approximately $36,000. Finally, Freedman Financial Associates Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Accenture during the fourth quarter worth approximately $38,000. Institutional investors own 73.01% of the company’s stock.

ACN stock opened at $281.36 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $178.99 billion, a PE ratio of 33.39, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.33 and a beta of 1.09. Accenture plc has a 1 year low of $194.83 and a 1 year high of $294.50. The company has a fifty day moving average of $285.13.

Accenture (NYSE:ACN) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 17th. The information technology services provider reported $2.03 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.90 by $0.13. Accenture had a net margin of 11.95% and a return on equity of 28.53%. The business had revenue of $12.09 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $11.83 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.91 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 8.5% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts forecast that Accenture plc will post 8.48 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 14th. Investors of record on Thursday, April 15th were paid a dividend of $0.88 per share. This represents a $3.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.25%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, April 14th. Accenture’s dividend payout ratio is currently 47.18%.

In other Accenture news, COO Johan Deblaere sold 8,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $280.00, for a total value of $2,240,000.00. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 52,579 shares in the company, valued at $14,722,120. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider Jean-Marc Ollagnier sold 581 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $264.76, for a total transaction of $153,825.56. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 178,568 shares in the company, valued at $47,277,663.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 30,629 shares of company stock worth $8,721,835. Company insiders own 0.07% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on ACN shares. Barclays raised their price target on shares of Accenture from $300.00 to $310.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, March 22nd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price target on shares of Accenture from $278.00 to $310.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 6th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on shares of Accenture from $278.00 to $301.00 in a report on Friday, March 19th. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price objective on shares of Accenture from $292.00 to $302.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Friday, March 19th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Robert W. Baird reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Accenture in a report on Thursday, May 6th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Accenture presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $276.05.

Accenture plc, a professional services company, provides strategy and consulting, interactive, and technology and operations services worldwide. The company also provides outsourcing services. It serves communications, media, high tech, software, and platform companies; banking, capital market, and insurance industries; and consumer goods, retail, travel services, industrial, and life science industries, as well as clients in health, public service, chemicals and natural resources, energy, and utilities sectors.

