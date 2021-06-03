Novare Capital Management LLC Sells 3,403 Shares of Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL)

Novare Capital Management LLC lessened its stake in Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL) by 37.0% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 5,786 shares of the information services provider’s stock after selling 3,403 shares during the period. Alphabet comprises 1.4% of Novare Capital Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 20th biggest holding. Novare Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Alphabet were worth $11,934,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. FMR LLC lifted its stake in Alphabet by 0.9% during the fourth quarter. FMR LLC now owns 12,724,980 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $22,302,309,000 after purchasing an additional 112,807 shares during the period. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. increased its holdings in shares of Alphabet by 44,364.5% during the fourth quarter. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. now owns 7,551,846 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $25,169,000 after buying an additional 7,534,862 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its holdings in shares of Alphabet by 6.6% during the fourth quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 7,183,875 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $12,590,747,000 after buying an additional 447,141 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Alphabet during the fourth quarter worth approximately $9,523,211,000. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in shares of Alphabet by 27.1% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 3,271,179 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $5,733,202,000 after buying an additional 697,236 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 34.46% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on GOOGL shares. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their price objective on shares of Alphabet from $2,250.00 to $2,550.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 3rd. Needham & Company LLC raised their price objective on shares of Alphabet from $2,500.00 to $2,700.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 28th. Mizuho raised their price objective on shares of Alphabet from $2,600.00 to $2,800.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, April 26th. Susquehanna Bancshares raised their price target on shares of Alphabet from $3,000.00 to $3,100.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 28th. Finally, Loop Capital raised shares of Alphabet from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $2,525.00 price target for the company in a report on Tuesday, February 16th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, forty-two have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Alphabet presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $2,516.55.

GOOGL opened at $2,349.29 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $1.57 trillion, a PE ratio of 31.56, a P/E/G ratio of 1.48 and a beta of 1.01. Alphabet Inc. has a 12 month low of $1,351.65 and a 12 month high of $2,431.38. The company has a fifty day moving average of $2,267.09. The company has a quick ratio of 3.09, a current ratio of 3.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOGL) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, April 26th. The information services provider reported $26.29 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $15.82 by $10.47. Alphabet had a net margin of 26.11% and a return on equity of 23.54%. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $9.87 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Alphabet Inc. will post 87.91 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Alphabet Company Profile

Alphabet Inc provides online advertising services in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, Canada, and Latin America. The company offers performance and brand advertising services. It operates through Google Services, Google Cloud, and Other Bets segments. The Google Services segment provides products and services, such as ads, Android, Chrome, hardware, Google Maps, Google Play, Search, and YouTube, as well as technical infrastructure; and digital content.

